The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with TomaGold, Nextech AR, LUXXFOLIO, Harvest One, X-Terra, Alvopetro, and Vejii Holdings to discuss their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)(OTCQB:TOGOF) discovers gold-bearing structures at Obalski

TomaGold has discovered gold-bearing structures at its Obalski Property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Highlights include 1.41 g/t gold over 28.50 m, including 6.84 g/t gold over 1.50 m and 4.03 g/t gold over 4.50 m. CEO David Grondin sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the discovery.

For the full interview with David Grondin and to learn more about TomaGold's discovery, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) selected to participate in an Augmented Reality & 5G event

Nextech AR Solutions has been invited to participate in the Augmented Reality & 5G event organized by GovTech Singapore and Singtel. The event brings together select government agencies, technology and device partners to discuss how to leverage 5G networks for augmented reality experiences. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the event.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech's participation in the event, click here.

LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX)(OTCQB:LUXFF) announces plans to implement an immersion-cooling system at its crypto mining facility

LUXXFOLIO Holdings has announced plans to implement an immersion-cooling system at the company's New Mexico crypto mining facility. Immersion-cooling is an enhanced process to optimize the performance of miners, increasing hash rate and enhancing reliability. Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO Holdings sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss this important development.

For the full interview with Dean Linden and learn more about LUXXFOLIO's new cooling system, click here.

Harvest One (TSXV:HVT)(OTCQB:HRVOF) reports positive Q4 2021 and year-end financials

Harvest One Cannabis has announced its fiscal Q4 financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The company reported total net revenue of $7.96 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $7.78 million in fiscal 2020, a 2.2 percent increase. Gord Davey, CEO & President of Harvest One Cannabis sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the company's results.

For the full interview with Gord Davey and to learn more about Harvest One's Q4 results, click here.

X-Terra (TSXV:XTT)(OTC PINK:XTRRF) completes trenching at Grog and Northwest

X-Terra has completed its trenching program at its Grog and Northwest properties in New Brunswick. The team identified new quartz and quartz-carbonate vein networks in 22 of 46 trenches associated with shear zones and faults located close to fold hinges. CEO Michael Ferreira spoke with Caroline Egan about the details behind the program.

For the full interview with Michael Ferreira and to learn more about X-Terra's trenching program results, click here.

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)(OTCQX:ALVOF) announces Q3 results

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces third quarter 2021 financial results and provides an operational update. Alvopetro achieved record quarterly production of 2,459 boepd, resulting in record operating netbacks and cash flow from operations. Corey Ruttan, CEO of Alvopetro Energy sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Corey Ruttan and to learn more about Alvopetro's Q3 results, click here.

Vejii Holdings (CSE:VEJI) commences trading on the CSE

Vejii Holdings is now trading on the CSE under the symbol VEJI. Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings Ltd. sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to share the exciting news.

For the full interview with Kory Zelickson and to learn more about Vejii Holding's exciting news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

Contact Information:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672220/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews