Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter; Increases Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ("Jerash") (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter, ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Versus Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Revenue of $45.7 million, an increase of 68.8 percent, reflecting higher shipments

Gross profit of $10.1 million, an increase of 71.8 percent, due to higher revenue and gross margin

Gross margin of 22.1 percent versus 21.7 percent, reflecting improved product mix and higher sales volumes

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders of $4.4 million, or $0.39 per share, vs. $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Fiscal 2022 revenue expected to be in the range of $125 million to $130 million versus $90.2 million in fiscal 2021

Revenue in fiscal 2022 expected to be at record levels

Fiscal 2022 third quarter revenue expected to be in the range of $31 million to $33 million

Sam Choi, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal 2022 second quarter results demonstrated continued strong progress, with robust performance in revenue and margin. Revenue and gross profit were at record levels for the second quarter, reflecting an increase in shipments to our largest customers as a result of strong demand and expanded capacity, as well as an improved mix of products sold.

"We continue to advance our plans to increase capacity and secure additional space to meet our customers' needs," Choi said. "We anticipate the momentum to continue into fiscal 2023. All of our existing factories in Jordan are fully booked through May 2022, with orders from existing top global brand-name customers. As a result, we have increased our fiscal 2022 revenue outlook to reflect the robust momentum and expanded capacity."

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue rose 68.8 percent to a record $45.7 million from $27.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher shipments to the company's largest customers as a result of stronger demand and expanded capacity.

Gross profit increased to $10.1 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, from $5.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher revenue and gross margin. Gross margin expanded 40 basis points to 22.1 percent in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, from 21.7 percent in the same period last year, reflecting an improved product mix and higher sales volumes.

Operating expenses totaled $4.5 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, versus $2.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher headcount to support the company's growth, an increase in shipping costs, stock-based compensation, and expenses related to COVID-19 measures and recruitment for new migrant workers.

Operating income rose to $5.6 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, from $3.0 million in the same period last year. Net income advanced to $4.4 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, from $2.6 million in the same period last year. Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders increased to $4.4 million, or $0.39 per share, in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, from $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share, in the same period last year.

Gilbert Lee, chief financial officer, said, "Our updated outlook for the remainder of this fiscal year reflects our expectation for continued strong customer demand and increased capacity with orders reflective of typical customer patterns. However, it is important to note that potential risks from supply chain issues that some of our customers are facing could affect the timing of shipments in the near term."

Cash and restricted cash totaled $26.3 million, and net working capital was $54.3 million at September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities was $21.7 million in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, compared with $9.3 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to changes in working capital.

On November 2, 2021, Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021.

On October 4, 2021, Jerash completed a public offering of 1.4 million shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share, which included 1.0 million shares issued and sold by the company and 400,000 shares sold by a selling shareholder. Jerash received net proceeds of approximately $6.25 million from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the company.

On October 11, 2021, Jerash completed the acquisition of Mustafa and Kamal Ashraf Trading Company (Jordan) for Manufacture of Ready-Made Clothes LLC ("MK Garments"), which operates a 71,000 square-foot apparel manufacturing facility. Jerash assumed production at the MK Garments facility and retained its 500 employees in August 2021.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportwear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses. Jerash currently employs approximately 5,100 people, and the total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 15 million pieces. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the company's operations, the demand for the company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Six Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 45,711,166 $ 27,086,318 $ 75,599,858 $ 45,793,073 Cost of goods sold 35,606,587 21,203,568 59,864,337 36,858,753 Gross Profit 10,104,579 5,882,750 15,735,521 8,934,320 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,223,671 2,853,679 7,537,902 4,704,506 Stock-based compensation expenses 315,296 - 315,813 42,151 Total Operating Expenses 4,538,967 2,853,679 7,853,715 4,746,657 Income from Operations 5,565,612 3,029,071 7,881,806 4,187,663 Other (Expense) Income: Other (expense) income, net (74,557 ) 62,917 (38,276 ) 60,178 Total other (expense) income, net (74,557 ) 62,917 (38,276 ) 60,178 Net income before provision for income taxes 5,491,055 3,091,988 7,843,530 4,247,841 Income tax expense 1,050,330 531,896 1,468,139 873,896 Net Income 4,440,725 2,560,092 6,375,391 3,373,945 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 705 8 722 14 Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 4,441,430 $ 2,560,100 $ 6,376,113 $ 3,373,959 Net Income $ 4,440,725 $ 2,560,092 $ 6,375,391 $ 3,373,945 Other Comprehensive Income: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (263 ) 712 79,725 159 Total Comprehensive Income 4,440,462 2,560,804 6,455,116 3,374,104 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 4,440,462 $ 2,560,804 $ 6,455,116 $ 3,374,104 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.23 $ 0.56 $ 0.30 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,334,318 11,325,000 11,333,907 11,325,000 Diluted 11,512,533 11,329,953 11,403,931 11,330,081 Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 25,042,220 $ 21,126,090 Restricted cash - 714,844 Accounts receivable, net 13,416,125 12,033,268 Tax recoverable 1,079 379,719 Inventories 20,560,272 25,035,966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,833,962 2,329,289 Investment deposits 3,200,000 - Advance to suppliers, net 1,886,856 3,036,693 Total Current Assets 66,940,514 64,655,869 Restricted cash - non-current 1,301,588 1,020,777 Long-term deposits 268,255 128,690 Deferred tax assets, net 148,663 148,663 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,554,481 5,699,506 Right of use assets 1,601,671 1,596,600 Total Assets $ 76,815,172 $ 73,250,105 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ - $ 612,703 Accounts payable 4,535,255 7,922,839 Accrued expenses 3,460,886 2,332,867 Income tax payable - current 1,519,978 1,803,175 Other payables 1,076,251 1,455,208 Receipt in advance from a customer 1,474,932 - Operating lease liabilities - current 550,099 400,043 Total Current Liabilities 12,617,401 14,526,835 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 905,710 935,773 Income tax payable - non-current 961,048 1,094,048 Total Liabilities 14,484,159 16,556,656 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,334,318 and 11,332,974 shares issued and outstanding respectively 11,334 11,333 Additional paid-in capital 15,617,080 15,301,268 Statutory reserve 346,315 346,315 Retained earnings 45,991,062 40,748,314 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 63,824 (15,901 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Stockholder's Equity 62,029,615 56,391,329 Noncontrolling interest 301,398 302,120 Total Equity 62,331,013 56,693,449 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 76,815,172 $ 73,250,105

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 6,375,391 $ 3,373,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 880,135 829,285 Stock-based compensation expenses 315,813 42,151 Bad debt expense - 58,563 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 356,030 365,478 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (1,382,857 ) (14,588,644 ) Inventories 4,475,694 12,328,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (504,673 ) 659,257 Advance to suppliers 1,149,836 (677,415 ) Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (3,387,584 ) (1,423,796 ) Accrued expenses 1,128,019 240,129 Other payables (378,957 ) 212,586 Receipt in advance from a customer 1,474,932 - Operating lease liabilities (241,107 ) (257,577 ) Income tax payable (37,442 ) 550,033 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,223,230 1,712,888 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,606,419 ) (428,280 ) Acquisition deposit (3,200,000 ) - Payment for long-term deposits (268,255 ) - Receipt of long-term deposits - 119,687 Net cash used in investing activities (5,074,674 ) (308,593 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payment (1,133,365 ) (1,132,500 ) Repayment from short-term loan (612,703 ) (235 ) Proceeds from short-term loan - 932,152 Net cash used in financing activities (1,746,068 ) (200,583 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 79,609 (30 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 3,482,097 1,203,682 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 22,861,711 26,916,709 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 26,343,808 $ 28,120,391 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD 26,343,808 28,120,391 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 1,301,588 786,298 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 25,042,220 $ 27,334,093 - Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 74,401 $ - Income tax paid $ 1,512,215 $ 347,689 Non-cash financing activities Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 353,611 $ 172,413

