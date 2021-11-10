Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma auf den microRNA-Spuren von Abivax und ABX464?!
WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 22:53
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Conferences in 2021

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ("Company") (Nasdaq: CNTA) today announced that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Presentation Details: Recording available on-demand on Thursday, November 18, 2021, starting at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 GMT)

Event: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Fireside Chat Details: 4:20 PM ET (21:20 GMT)

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa's asset-centric companies' programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jennifer Porcelli, Head of Investor Relations
Centessa Pharmaceuticals
jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick
dan@1abmedia.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
