With this news, Ergo takes an important step forward in the deployment of its marketing plans and strategies. Mr. Friedman is an expert in the field of business and software development with a proven track record at Input Output Hong Kong. His work at IOHK as a project manager was instrumental in the launch of Cardano and he brings that pedigree as well as valuable insight into the marketing strategies and operations of blockchain companies to the Ergo Foundation.

About Dan M. Friedman

Dan M. Friedman started his professional career in 1999 as a developer for 2Bridge, a San Francisco-based software company and one of the pioneers in Web Content Management Systems. In 2001, Dan continued his career with advanced Java, C & C++, Oracle, and numerous Web development technologies, becoming an expert in Extreme Programming with a special emphasis on Scrum, Kanban, and the business side of software development. After moving to Japan, Dan successfully applied his knowledge to the Japanese market, eventually becoming CTO of an Osaka-based software development firm specializing in Augmented Reality mobile applications.

Due to the huge popularity of cryptocurrency in Asia, Dan became fascinated with the world of blockchain technology and its potential in changing the world. In 2016, he became one of the first members of Input Output. Taking on the role of a project manager, his work was instrumental in the launch of Cardano.

After the Cardano mainnet went live, Dan shifted his focus to concentrating on IOHK's business development, successfully completing commercial deals with New Balance and Republic of Georgia projects.

About Ergo

Ergo is the inevitable next step in the evolution of Proof of Work blockchain technology, designed for creating and implementing powerful, efficient, and highly secure financial contracts. It utilizes the best aspects of Bitcoin and Ethereum by using Bitcoin's UTXO model while implementing the smart contract functionality of Ethereum.

Ergo's innovation provides an enhanced crypto-economy, aimed at providing social and financial goods for those who value privacy, technical reliability, and investment opportunities. The products Ergo creates position it as a leader in addressing the issues of poverty and accessibility in regions where there is limited or no access to modern financial products and services.

About the Ergo Foundation

The Ergo Foundation oversees the business aspects of the Ergo Platform. The Foundation consists of several board members who are tasked with ensuring that the projects built honor and uphold the initial inspirations for the creation of Ergo. They are responsible for the Ergo Treasury as well as the disbursement of funds to further develop the Ergo Ecosystem. For further information, please see the Ergo Foundation webpage.

