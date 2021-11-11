

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE said that it has appointed Thomas Schulz as chief executive officer, effective on 1 March 2022.



Thomas Schulz declared that he accepts the position of chief executive officer, immediately after his current employer, the FLSmidth & Co.A/S, has approved the early cancellation of his existing employment relationship at the end of February 2022.



Thomas Schulz succeeds Thomas Blades, 65, who did not prolong his contract and stepped down from the position in January 2021 by mutual agreement. In the interim period, Christina Johansson, CFO, has additionally assumed as Interim CEO. Thomas Schulz is currently Group CEO of FLSmidth & Co. A/S.



