- (PLX AI) - ArcelorMittal Q3 revenue USD 20,229 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 4,621 million
|ArcelorMittal Q3 EBITDA USD 6,058 Million vs. Estimate USD 6,151 Million
|06:05
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2021 results
|Luxembourg, November 11, 2021 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and...
