- (PLX AI) - Aker BP holders Aker ASA and BP sell 5% of shares in company at NOK 310 per share.
- • Sold 18 million shares
- • Aker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterday
- • Following the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately 37.14% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company and BP holds 100,302,878 shares in the Company, representing approximately 27.85% of the outstanding shares and votes
