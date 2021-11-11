- (PLX AI) - Leroy Seafood Q3 revenue NOK 6,325 million vs. estimate NOK 6,186 million.
|Leroy Seafood Q3 Adjusted EBIT NOK 579 Million vs. Estimate NOK 667 Million
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2021 Results
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q3 2021
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Financial calendar
|Lerøy and SalMar report large Q3 harvest increases
