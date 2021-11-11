- (PLX AI) - Sbanken Q3 pretax profit NOK 219.1 million vs. estimate NOK 260 million.
- • Q3 net loan losses NOK -5.3 million
- • Q3 net interest income NOK 373.4 million vs. estimate NOK 385 million
- • Total customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 billion
- • Compared to the previous quarter, mortgage lending increased 0.4 per cent, while car loans increased 14.5 per cent with the introduction of a new car loan product
- • Funds under management increased to NOK 30.3 billion
