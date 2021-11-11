

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled Euro1.17 billion, or Euro1.43 per share. This compares with Euro1.76 billion, or Euro2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to Euro17.44 billion from Euro14.81 billion last year.



Siemens AG earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.17 Bln. vs. Euro1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.43 vs. Euro2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro17.44 Bln vs. Euro14.81 Bln last year.



