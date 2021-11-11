- (PLX AI) - Q3 segment revenue EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,521 million
- • Q3 GMV EUR 9,600 million vs. estimate EUR 9,200 million
- • During the full quarter, the Company processed an unprecedented 791 million orders (+52% YoY)
- • Delivery Hero Moved full-year 2021 GMV and total segment revenue guidance to the upper end of the previously announced range
- • Outlook for 2021 now further moved to the upper end of EUR 33 to 35 billion GMV and the total segment revenue adjusted to the upper end of EUR 6.4 to 6.7 billion
- • The expected adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin confirms at around -2%
DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de