

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Industrial services provider Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit was 41 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 19 million euros.



Adjusted net profit was 31 million euros or 0.77 euro per share, compared to 11 million euros or 0.27 euro per share a year ago.



Reported EBITA was 54 million euros, compared to breakeven a year ago. Adjusted EBITA was 51 million euros, compared to prior year's 23 million euros.



Group revenue increased to 945 million euros from last year's 870 million euros.



Orders received grew to 917 million euros from prior year's 710 million euros, reflecting very good organic growth of 31 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company has slightly raised its outlook for the adjusted EBITA margin, which is expected to exceed the 2019 pre-crisis level and slightly surpass 3 percent in financial year 2021. The previous outlook was margin of around 3 percent.



Bilfinger anticipates a substantial improvement in the reported EBITA due to significantly lower expenses recognized as special items from last year's loss of 57 million euros.



The company expects unchanged significant revenue growth in financial year 2021. Revenue is still expected to be significantly below the 2019 figure.



Furthermore, the Boards will propose a special dividend of 3.75 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Boards will also ask to authorize to buy back shares up to a maximum volume of 10 percent. With the targeted financial performance, a share buyback program of up to 100 million euros will then be launched in the summer of 2022.



The company further announced the appointment of Thomas Schulz as CEO with effect as of March 1, 2022.



