PRFoods: The Financial Supervision Authority issued a precept on the publication of the audited report for the financial year 2020/2021

AS PRFoods published a stock exchange announcement on 05.11.2021, in which it announced that it will extend the time of publishing the annual report for 2020/2021 until 15.11.2021. On 08.11.2021, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a precept to AS PRFoods for immediate disclosure of the company's audited annual report for 2020/2021. In addition, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a penalty payment warning to AS PRFoods in the amount of 15,000 euros in case the publication is delayed for more than 15.11.2021.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


