

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported that its adjusted net income for the nine-month of fiscal year 2021 rose to 1.03 billion euros from 794 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.40 billion euros from 2.26 billion euros in the previous year.



For fiscal 2021, RWE still expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of between 3.0 billion euros and 3.4 billion euros at Group level; in its core business, adjusted EBITDA should amount to between 2.15 billion euros and 2.55 billion euros. For its adjusted EBIT, RWE assumes a range of between 1.5 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros, and 1.05 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros for adjusted net income.



For the current financial year, RWE still aims to increase its dividend to 0.90 euros per share.



