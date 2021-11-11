

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport or FRA served about 3.4 million passengers in October 2021. It represented an increase of 218.5 percent year-on-year, albeit compared to a very weak October 2020.



Cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, continued to grow noticeably by 10.0 percent year-on-year to 200,187 metric tons in the reporting month.



Aircraft movements climbed 75.4 percent year-on-year to 30,004 takeoffs and landings in October 2021. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights increased by 63.1 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.9 million metric tons.



