The Office of Lord Ashcroft: Lord Ashcroft unveils his new bravery website on Armistice Day

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new website featuring Lord Ashcroft's lifelong passion for bravery has gone "live" today - Armistice Day.

The site is packed with information on Lord Ashcroft's media and publishing work over the past 15 years relating to gallantry.

The new site - www.lordashcroftonbravery.com - includes the following information:

More than 650 individuals in the "Heroes" section.

More than 200 newspaper and magazine articles.

Details on more than 45 conflicts.

More than 20 short films.

Details on his seven books in the "Heroes" series.

Details on his television series on courage.

Details on his medal collections.

Details on the origins of his interest in valour.

Details on the Lord Ashcroft Gallery at the IWM, London .

Lord Ashcroft said: "My passion for gallantry goes back well over 60 years to when my late father, Eric, first told me about his own exploits taking part, as a young officer, in the D-Day landings of June 1944.

"Since publishing my first book on courage - Victoria Cross Heroes - in 2006, I have devoted a great deal of time and resources to championing bravery and to raising money for military causes.

"I strongly believe that people who have risked, and in some cases given, their lives for their country, their monarch, their comrades and for wider freedoms must never be forgotten. I hope my new website will make a small contribution to perpetuating the memories of hundreds of courageous individuals."

Lord Ashcroft's latest bravery book, "Falklands War Heroes", the seventh in the series, was published by Biteback as recently as Tuesday.

Lord Ashcroft has several collections of gallantry medals, including having built the world's largest collection of Victoria Crosses (VCs). This collection of more than 200 decorations is on public display at the Lord Ashcroft Gallery at the IWM, London, along with medals in the care of the museum.

Lord Ashcroft separate website on his VC collection will remain "live" on www.lordashcroftmedals.com.