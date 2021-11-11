JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Half-year Report

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

JZ Capital Partners, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2021.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The Company continues to focus on implementing its New Investment Policy whereby the Company will make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent which an investment may be made to support an existing portfolio company.

The Company's objective continues to be realizing the maximum value from its investment portfolio and, after repaying its debt obligations (including the approx. $79.3 million of Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") due 1 October 2022 ), returning capital to shareholders.

of Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") due ), returning capital to shareholders. The US and European micro-cap portfolios have continued to perform solidly, delivering a net increase of 10 and 3 cents per share, respectively, and both portfolios are working towards several realizations.

per share, respectively, and both portfolios are working towards several realizations. To meet this challenge and afford the Company more time to maximise the value of its portfolio and bring these businesses to market, the following transactions have taken place in regard to the Company's indebtedness:

The Company realized its investment in Salter Labs for net proceeds of approx. $41 million , of which approx. $33 million was applied in reduction of the Senior Debt;

, of which approx. was applied in reduction of the Senior Debt; In consequence, the amount outstanding in respect of the Senior Debt (owned by clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("Cohanzick") was reduced from $68.7 million to $36.6 million during the period. The remaining balance of the Senior Debt is currently due on 12 June 2022 ;

to during the period. The remaining balance of the Senior Debt is currently due on ; The Company has drawn down $31.5 million of subordinated notes maturing on 11 September 2022 under the Note Purchase Agreement Facility ("NPA") made available by affiliates of Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick , as approved by shareholders; and

of subordinated notes maturing on under the Note Purchase Agreement Facility ("NPA") made available by affiliates of and , as approved by shareholders; and £38.8 million of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS") was redeemed on their maturity date of 30 July 2021 .

. In addition, on 7 October 2021 (post-period end), the Company agreed with Cohanzick to borrow a further $16 million under the Senior Debt facility to provide additional liquidity to help the Company deliver on its New Investment Policy.

Outlook

The Board believes that the restructuring of JZCP's Senior Debt and liquidity facility agreed with the JZAI Founders will significantly increase the Company's ability to execute its New Investment Policy.

However, JZCP's Senior Debt and the new liquidity facility mature prior to the 1 October 2022 redemption date of the Company's zero dividend preference shares. Unless these instruments are refinanced, extended, or, as realisations permit, paid off, continued uncertainty will exist with regards to their redemption. Several realisations are being worked on, but there is no certainty as to their likely result or timing.

redemption date of the Company's zero dividend preference shares. Unless these instruments are refinanced, extended, or, as realisations permit, paid off, continued uncertainty will exist with regards to their redemption. Several realisations are being worked on, but there is no certainty as to their likely result or timing. As a result of JZCP's continued potential inability to redeem its debt on its stated maturities, the Directors' report accompanying these results disclose a material uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, said: "We have worked hard during the period to execute the New Investment Policy, intending to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repaying its debt obligations, returning capital to shareholders.

The realisation of our investment in Salter Labs above NAV was a good result for the Company, and we continue to see good underlying performance from our US and European micro-cap portfolios, which are both working towards several realisations. However, the successful execution of the New Investment Policy remains dependent upon the timing, quantum and ultimate success of future realisations. As a result, additional time is needed to maximise the value of these realisations, which contributes to continued uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to meet its debt maturities.

However, the Board firmly believes that the combination of the restructuring of the Company's Senior Debt, the new facility from the JZAI Founders, the repayment of the CULS, and the successful realisation of Salter Labs, represent a step forward in enabling the Company to maximise the value of its portfolio.

The Board continues to be optimistic that all the Company's obligations will be repaid in full and that ultimately a significant amount of capital will be returned to shareholders."

Market Abuse Regulation:

The information contained within this announcement is inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman.

About JZ Capital Partners

JZCP has investments in US and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the US.

JZCP's Investment Adviser is Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which was founded by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan in 1986. JZAI has investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid.

In August 2020, the Company's shareholders approved changes to the Company's investment policy. Under the new policy, the Company will make no further investments except in respect of which it has existing obligations and to continue selectively to support the existing portfolio. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders.

JZCP is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. JZCP's shares trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.

Important Notice:

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements relate to matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, policies and the development of its strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the investment performance, result of operations, financial condition, liquidity and policies of the Company and development of its strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, each of the Company, the Investment Adviser and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligations to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein whether to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Chairman's Statement

We present the results of the Company for the six-month period ended 31 August 2021, which show that the Company's NAV fell from $4.25 at year-end 28 February 2021 to $4.08 at 31 August 2021 ($4.60 at 31 August 2020). After finance and administration costs, this decrease is primarily attributable to a loss on our Esperante property, following the joint venture purchase price negotiated with affiliates of The Related Companies ("Related"). This write-down at Esperante and write-downs at two US micro-cap investments, Deflecto and New Vitality, were offset by the realisation of Salter Labs above NAV and continuing strong performance from the underlying portfolio investments in the JZHL Secondary Fund.

Investment Policy and Liquidity

The Company continues to focus on implementing its New Investment Policy, which is to say that the Company will make no further investments outside its existing obligations or to the extent that investments may be made to support certain selected portfolio companies. The Company's objective continues to be the realisation of the maximum value from its investment portfolio and, after repaying its debt obligations (including the £57.6 million (approximately $79.3 million) of Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") due 1 October 2022), the return of capital to its shareholders.

Following the arrangements described in my statement dated 18 May 2021 accompanying the year-end results, the following transactions have taken place in regard to the Company's indebtedness:

The Company realised its investment in Salter Labs for net proceeds of approximately $41 million , of which approximately $33 million was applied in reduction of the Senior Debt;

, of which approximately was applied in reduction of the Senior Debt; In consequence, the amount outstanding in respect of the Senior Debt (owned by clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors LLC ("Cohanzick")) was reduced from $68.7 million at 28 February 2021 to $36.6 million at 31 August 2021 . The remaining balance of the Senior Debt is currently due on 12 June 2022 ;

at to at . The remaining balance of the Senior Debt is currently due on ; The Company has drawn down $31.5 million of subordinated notes payable on 11 September 2022 under the Note Purchase Agreement ("NPA") facility made available by affiliates of Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick , as approved by shareholders; and

of subordinated notes payable on under the Note Purchase Agreement ("NPA") facility made available by affiliates of and , as approved by shareholders; and £38.8 million (appx. $54.1 million ) of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS") was redeemed on their maturity date of 30 July 2021

In addition, as announced on 7 October 2021, the Company agreed with Cohanzick to borrow a further amount of $16 million under the Senior Debt facility. Whilst the Company's intention remains as being to realise the maximum value of its investments and, after repaying its debt obligations, to return capital to shareholders, the Company acknowledges that this is likely to be contingent on its ability to implement an alternative debt restructuring plan over an appropriate timeframe and, as a result, considers it prudent given the potential relative illiquidity of its investments to maintain sufficient cash liquidity to support its existing portfolio investments and obligations as they fall due, including the Senior Debt which remains as maturing on 12 June 2022, the subordinated loan notes which mature on 11 September 2022 and the redemption of its ZDPs which fall due on 1 October 2022.

Accordingly, the increase in the amount of the Senior Debt is intended to provide such liquidity to help enable the Company to maximise the value of its investments and to meet its obligations as they fall due. The Company remains committed to the delivery of its investment policy and has confirmed that the increase in the loan amount will be used in a manner consistent with that policy.

However, at this time, the Senior Debt and the subordinated notes payable under the NPA facility mature prior to the redemption date of the ZDPs. Unless these three instruments are refinanced, extended, or, as realisations permit, paid off, continued uncertainty will exist with regards to their redemption. Several potential realisations are being worked on, but there is no certainty as to their likely result or timing. As a result of the Company's continued potential inability to redeem its debt securities on their respective maturity dates, the Report of the Directors accompanying these results discloses a material uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

US and European Micro-cap Portfolios

Our US and European micro-cap portfolios continue to perform solidly and we are working towards several realizations in both portfolios. During the period, the Company realised its investment in Salter Labs well above NAV, netting the Company $41 million in proceeds. Also during the period, JZCP received approximately $6.2 million in proceeds from selling down the "funded portion" of its commitment to the Orangewood Fund as well as from investor re-allocations from the final close of the Orangewood Fund. JZCP has now sold down its entire commitment to the Orangewood Fund.

Real Estate Portfolio

As previously discussed, the Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

With regards to Esperante, we are pleased to have closed a joint venture agreement with Related, led by Stephen Ross; we continue to believe that a partnership with Related will create significant additional value for JZCP at Esperante going forward. As part of the joint venture, Related purchased 49.9% of the equity of Esperante, while the current ownership (which includes JZCP) retained 50.1% of the equity. In the context of this transaction, JZCP realised a loss based on the joint venture purchase price negotiated with Related. We will be commissioning a new appraisal for Esperante at year-end (28 February 2022), which we expect will reflect the continuously improving market environment in West Palm Beach, Florida, and look forward to reporting on our progress with Related in the coming months.

Outlook

The outlook remains similar, albeit improved, to when we reported at the time of the annual results. The realisation of our investment in Salter Labs was a very successful result; however, the execution of the New Investment Policy depends upon the timing and quantum of further realisations. The Board believes that the arrangements described above represent a step forward in enabling the Company to maximise the value of and to realise its investment portfolio. The Board continues to be optimistic that all the Company's obligations will be repaid in full and that ultimately a significant amount of capital will be returned to shareholders.

David Macfarlane

Chairman

10 November 2021

Investment Adviser's Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We continue to make substantial progress towards our stated goal of realizing investments to generate cash to pay debt, relieving JZCP of unfunded commitments and supporting our existing portfolio to maximize returns to shareholders.

Specifically, we agreed the extension of JZCP's remaining senior debt through June 2022. Furthermore, we agreed to personally provide a $31.5 million liquidity facility at 6.0% interest to JZCP (i.e., at the same rate as the CULS), which was approved by shareholders. Along with $41 million in net proceeds from the successful Salter realization in June 2021, these two transactions enabled JZCP to pay off its CULS in full and on their stated due date while at the same time maintaining a cash cushion. Most recently, in October 2021, we increased our credit facility with clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors LLC ("Cohanzick") by an additional $16 million. Taken together, these transactions will help afford us further time to maximize the value of our portfolio as we approach the extended maturity of the balance of our senior debt as well as the stated maturities of our subordinated notes and ZDPs.

Our US and European micro-cap portfolios continue to perform solidly and we are working towards several realizations in both portfolios.

With regards to our West Palm Beach office tower, Esperante, we are pleased to have closed a joint venture agreement with affiliates of The Related Companies ("Related"); we continue to believe that a partnership with Related will create significant additional value for JZCP at Esperante going forward.

As of 31 August 2021, our US micro-cap portfolio consisted of 15 businesses, which includes four 'verticals' and eight co-investments, across nine industries. Our European micro-cap portfolio consisted of 17 companies across six industries and seven countries.

Net Asset Value ("NAV") JZCP's NAV per share decreased by 17 cents. or 4%, during the six-month period. NAV per Ordinary share as of 28 February 2021 $4.25 Change in NAV due to capital gains and accrued income + US Micro-cap 0.10 + European Micro-cap 0.03 - Real estate (0.06) Other decreases in NAV - Change in fair value of CULS (0.03) - Net foreign exchange effect (0.03) - Finance costs (0.10) - Expenses and taxation (0.08) NAV per Ordinary share as of 31 August 2021 $4.08

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 10 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of 4 cents and write-ups at co-investment Salter Labs (3 cents) and the JZHL Secondary Fund portfolio (11 cents). Offsetting these increases were decreases at co-investments George Industries, New Vitality and Deflecto (1 cent, 1 cent and 6 cents, respectively).

Our European portfolio also performed well during the period, posting an increase of 3 cents, due to net write-ups at European portfolio companies.

The real estate portfolio experienced a decrease of 6 cents, primarily due to a one-time write-down occasioned by the difference between the Esperante property's last appraised value (August 31, 2020) and the implied joint venture purchase price negotiated with Related. We will be commissioning a new appraisal for Esperante at year- end (February 28, 2022), which we expect will reflect the continuously improving market environment in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Returns

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 31.8.2020 31.8.2018 31.8.2016 Share price (in GBP) £1.20 £0.78 £0.89 £4.44 £4.53 NAV per share (in USD) $4.08 $4.25 $4.60 $9.82 $10.40 NAV to market price discount 59.5% 74.3% 74.1% 41.2% 43.0% 6 month return 1 year return 3 year return 5 year return Dividends paid (in USD) - - - $0.155 Total Shareholders' return (GBP)1 53.8% 34.8% (73.0%) (72.8%) Total NAV return per share (USD)1 (4.0%) (11.3%) (58.5%) (60.2%) Total Adjusted NAV return per share (USD)1 (4.0%) (11.3%) (59.0%) (60.9%)

1Total returns are cumulative and assume that dividends were reinvested.

Portfolio Summary

Our portfolio is well-diversified by asset type and geography, with 32 US and European micro-cap investments across eleven industries. The European portfolio itself is well-diversified geographically across Spain, Italy, Portugal, Luxembourg, Scandinavia and the UK.

Below is a summary of JZCP's assets and liabilities at 31 August 2021 as compared to 28 February 2021. An explanation of the changes in the portfolio follows:

US microcap portfolio 31.08.2021

US$'000

254,356 28.02.2021

US$'000

299,339 European microcap portfolio 119,545 117,781 Real estate portfolio 18,788 23,376 Other investments 23,147 23,147 Total investments 415,836 463,643 Treasury bills 3,395 3,394 Cash 41,187 59,784 Total cash equivalents 44,852 63,178 Other assets 389 22 Total assets 460,807 526,843 Zero Dividend Preference shares 75,014 74,303 Senior debt facility 36,629 68,694 Loans Notes 31,669 - Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - 52,430 Other liabilities 1,244 1,857 Total liabilities 144,556 197,284 Net Asset Value 316,251 329,559

US microcap portfolio

As you know from previous reports, our US portfolio is grouped into industry 'verticals' and co-investments. As of December 4, 2020, certain of our verticals and co-investments are now grouped under JZHL Secondary Fund, LP ("JZHL" or the "Secondary Fund"). JZCP has a continuing interest in the Secondary Fund through a special limited partnership interest, which entitles JZCP to certain distributions from the Secondary Fund.

Our 'verticals' strategy focuses on consolidating businesses under industry executives who can add value via organic growth and cross company synergies. Our co-investments strategy allows for greater diversification of our portfolio by investing in larger companies alongside well-known private equity groups.

The US micro-cap portfolio continued to perform well during the six-month period, delivering a net increase of 10 cents per share. This was primarily due to net accrued income of 4 cents and write-ups at co-investment Salter Labs (3 cents) and the JZHL Secondary Fund portfolio (11 cents).

Offsetting these increases were decreases at co-investments George Industries, New Vitality and Deflecto (1 cent, 1 cent and 6 cents, respectively).

Europeanmicrocapportfolio

Our European portfolio also performed well during the period, posting an increase of 3 cents, due to net write-ups at European portfolio companies.

JZCP invests in the European micro-cap sector through its approximately 18.8% ownership of Fund III. As of 31 August 2021, Fund III held 13 investments: five in Spain, two in Scandinavia, two in Italy, two in the UK and one each in Portugal and Luxembourg. JZCP held direct loans to a further three companies in Spain: Docout, Xacom and Toro Finance.

JZAI has offices in London and Madrid and an outstanding team with over fifteen years of experience investing together in European micro-cap deals.

Real estate portfolio

The Company's two remaining real estate assets that have equity value are 247 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (where Apple is the principal tenant), and the Esperante office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

With regards to our real estate property, Esperante, we are pleased to have closed a joint venture agreement with affiliates of Related, led by Stephen Ross; we continue to believe that a partnership with Related will create significant additional value for JZCP at Esperante going forward.

As part of the joint venture, Related purchased 49.9% of the equity of Esperante, while the current ownership (which includes JZCP) retained 50.1% of the equity. In the context of this transaction, JZCP experienced a one- time write-down occasioned by the difference between the property's last appraised value (August 31, 2020) and the implied joint venture purchase price negotiated with Related. We will be commissioning a new appraisal for Esperante at year-end (February 28, 2022), which we expect will reflect the continuously improving market environment in West Palm Beach, Florida, and look forward to reporting on our progress with Related in the coming months.

Other investments

Our asset management business in the US, Spruceview Capital Partners, has continued to make encouraging progress since our last report to you. Spruceview addresses the growing demand from corporate pensions, endowments, family offices and foundations for fiduciary management services through an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") model as well as customized products/solutions per asset class.

Spruceview's third private markets fund, focused on co-investment opportunities in the US, ended the period with commitments of over $70 million. The firm also received additional commitments to its second private markets fund, bringing total commitments to $85 million, as well as additional contributions to the pension plans to which it provides advisory services.

During the period, Spruceview also maintained a pipeline of potential client opportunities and continued to provide investment management oversight to the pension funds of the Mexican and Canadian subsidiaries of an international packaged foods company, as well as portfolios for family office clients, and a growing series of private market funds.

As previously reported, Richard Sabo, former Chief Investment Officer of Global Pension and Retirement Plans at JPMorgan and a member of that firm's executive committee, is leading a team of 17 investment, business and product development, legal and operations professionals.

Realisations

Orangewood Fund

During the six-month period, JZCP received approximately $6.2 million in proceeds from selling down the "funded portion" of its commitment to the Orangewood Fund as well as from investor re-allocations from the final close of the Orangewood Fund. JZCP has now sold down its entire commitment to the Orangewood Fund.

Salter Labs

In June 2021, JZCP received a $41 million distribution from the sale of Salter.

George

In April 2021, JZCP sold its investment in George, receiving approximately $9.5 million in sale proceeds.

Outlook

We believe that JZCP's outlook continues to improve significantly. The US and European microcap portfolios have performed well and our expectation remains that they will contribute to future NAV growth of the Company.

We have restructured JZCP's senior debt to allow for the repayment of the CULS. This was accomplished by extending the maturity of our senior loan by one year and by affiliates of the Investment Adviser making available a $31.5 million credit facility at 6.0% interest (i.e., the same rate as the CULS) to the Company. This facility matures behind the extended senior debt and in front of the ZDPs.

We see significant value to be realized from our US and European microcap portfolios and will continue to selectively invest in these portfolios, in accordance with the new investment policy, to maximize their values. We believe this is the most effective way for us to be able to return significant capital to our ordinary shareholders. We continue to pursue several realizations and look forward to making announcements regarding these potentially significant liquidity events in the near future.

Thank you again for your continued support through a difficult period. We remain dedicated to maximizing value for our fellow shareholders.

Yours faithfully,

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

10 November 2021

Board of Directors

David Macfarlane (Chairman)1

Mr Macfarlane was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008 as Chairman and a non-executive Director. Until 2002 he was a Senior Corporate Partner at Ashurst. He was a non-executive director of the Platinum Investment Trust Plc from 2002 until January 2007.

James Jordan

Mr Jordan is a private investor who was appointed to the Board of JZCP in 2008. He is a director of the First Eagle family of mutual funds, and of Alpha Andromeda Investment Trust Company, S.A. Until 30 June 2005, he was the managing director of Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers, LLC, a privately owned investment bank and asset management firm; and until 25 July 2013, he was a non-executive director of Leucadia National Corporation. He is an Overseer of the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, and a Director of Pro Natura de Yucatan.

Sharon Parr2

Mrs Parr was appointed to the Board of JZCP in June 2018. In 2003 she completed a private equity backed MBO of the trust and fund administration division of Deloitte and Touche, called Walbrook, selling it to Barclays Wealth in 2007. As a Managing Director of Barclays, she ultimately became global head of their trust and fund administration businesses, comprising over 450 staff in 10 countries. She stepped down from her executive roles in 2011 to focus on other areas and interests but has maintained directorships in several companies. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and is a resident of Guernsey.

Ashley Paxton

Mr Paxton was appointed to the board in August 2020. He has more than 25 years of funds and financial services industry experience, with a demonstrable track record in advising closed-ended London listed boards and their audit committees on IPOs, capital market transactions, audit and other corporate governance matters. He was previously C.I. Head of Advisory for KPMG in the Channel Islands, a position he held from 2008 through to his retirement from the firm in 2019. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a resident of Guernsey. Amongst other appointments he is Chairman of the Youth Commission for Guernsey & Alderney, a locally based charity whose vision is that all children and young people in the Guernsey Bailiwick are ambitious to reach their full potential.

1Chairman of the nominations committee of which all Directors are members.

2Chairman of the audit committee of which all Directors are members.

Report of the Directors

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Financial Statements comprising the Half-yearly Interim Report (the "Interim Report") and the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

· the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

· the Chairman's Statement and Investment Adviser's Report include a fair review of the information required by:

(i) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(ii) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements that could do so.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Company's Board believes the principal risks and uncertainties that relate to an investment in JZCP are as follows:

Portfolio Liquidity

The Company invests predominantly in unquoted companies and real estate. Therefore, this potential illiquidity means there can be no assurance investments will be realised at their latest valuation or on the timing of such realisations. The Board considers this illiquidity when planning to meet its future obligations, whether committed investments or the repayment of the Senior Debt Facility, Loan Notes and Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. On a quarterly basis, the Board reviews a working capital model produced by the Investment Adviser which highlights the Company's projected liquidity and financial commitments.

COVID-19

Whilst reporting its annual results for the year ended 28 February 2021, the Board disclosed in its Going Concern Assessment, that the encouraging performance of the micro-cap portfolios in the face of unprecedented circumstances gave the Board confidence in the valuation of the portfolios and the potential for growth and future valuation uplifts. The Board has confidence that the micro-cap portfolios are continuing to perform robustly but are mindful that market conditions mean that realisations may be delayed or become more difficult.

NAV Factors

(i) Macroeconomic Risks

The Company's performance, and underlying NAV, is influenced by economic factors that affect the demand for products or services supplied by investee companies and the valuation of Real Estate interests held. Economic factors will also influence the Company's ability to realise investments and the level of realised returns. As at 31 August 2021, 28.5% (28 February 2021: 25.2%) of the Company's investments are denominated in non- US dollar currencies, primarily the Euro. Also, the Company's ZDP shares are denominated in Sterling. Fluctuations to these exchange rates will affect the NAV of the Company.

(ii) Underlying Investment Performance

The Company is reliant on the Investment Adviser to support the Company's investment portfolio by executing suitable investment decisions. The Investment Adviser provides the Board with an explanation of all investment decisions and also provides quarterly investment reports and valuation proposals of investee companies. The Board reviews investment performance quarterly and investment decisions are checked to ensure they are consistent with the agreed investment strategy.

Share Price Trading at Discount to NAV

JZCP's share price is subject to market sentiment and will also reflect any periods of illiquidity when it may be difficult for shareholders to realise shares without having a negative impact on share price. The Directors review the share price in relation to Net Asset Value on a regular basis and determine whether to take any action to manage the discount. The Directors, with the support of the Investment Adviser, work with brokers to maintain interest in the Company's shares through market contact and research reports.

Gearing and Financing Costs in the Real Estate Portfolio

The cost of servicing debt in the underlying real estate structures may impact the net valuation of the real estate portfolio and subsequently the Company's NAV. Gearing in the underlying real estate structures will increase any losses arising from a downturn in property valuations.

Operational and Personnel

Although the Company has no direct employees, the Company considers what dependence there is on key individuals within the Investment Adviser and service providers that are key to the Company meeting its operational and control requirements.

The Board considers the principal risks and uncertainties above are broadly consistent with those reported at the prior year end, but wish to note the following:

The Board recognises the Company will have an increased exposure to liquidity risk as future debt obligations near maturity.

Gearing and the finance costs within the real estate portfolio have become less of a future risk to the Company as the current valuation of $18.8 million ( 28 February 2021 : $23.4 million ) now reflects the majority of write downs that could be attributed by the gearing structure and costs incurred.

( : ) now reflects the majority of write downs that could be attributed by the gearing structure and costs incurred. The effect of COVID-19 on market conditions means that there are challenges to completing corporate transactions and planned realisations may be delayed. This uncertainty is considered when the Board assesses the Company's ability to generate sufficient realisation proceeds to meet its financial obligations.

Going Concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

Due to the uncertainties that the Company will not have sufficient liquidity to repay its Senior Debt Facility (due 12 June 2022), Loan Notes (due 11 September 2022) and redeem its ZDP shares (due 1 October 2022) there are material uncertainties which cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. However, the Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 August 2021 have been prepared on a going concern basis given the Board's assessment of future realisations and the Company's expected ability to restructure and extend the maturity of debt obligations in line with forecasted cash flows. The Board, with recommendation from the Audit Committee, has a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 10 November 2021 to 10 November 2022 (the "going concern period") being 12 months from the signing of the Interim Financial Statements.

As part of their assessment, the Audit Committee highlighted the following key consideration:

Whether if required, the Company can implement an alternative debt restructuring plan that will enable the Company to repay its debt obligations, including the redemption of its ZDP shares, over an extended timeframe. The extent of the debt restructuring will be dependent on the cash amounts generated through realisations of its underlying investments throughout the going concern period.

Recent events impacting liquidity

The repayment of $33.3 million of the Senior Debt Facility following a material realisation and the lenders also agreed to the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Debt Facility to 12 June 2022 .

of the Senior Debt Facility following a material realisation and the lenders also agreed to the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Debt Facility to . The issue of Loan Notes totalling $31.5 million repayable 11 September 2022 .

repayable . The redemption of the Company's CULS (£38.8 million) on 30 July 2021 .

. Post period end, the Company agreed with its existing senior lenders to borrow a further amount of $16.0 million under its Senior Debt Facility. Following the increase, the total amount outstanding under the Senior Debt Facility is approx. $52.6 million .

Update on material liabilities due for settlement

The below table shows the Company's net debt position at 31 October 2021 versus the prior year end and interim reporting date.

31.10.2021 28.2.2021 31.8.2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 ZDP Shares - maturity date 1 October 2022 - redemption amount of £57.6 million1 78,951 80,527 76,610 Loan Notes - maturity date 11 September 20222 31,673 - - Senior Debt Facility - extended maturity date 12 June 2022 52,563 68,694 150,355 CULS - maturity date 30 July 2021 - redemption amount of £38.8 million - 54,332 52,033 Total debt 163,187 203,553 278,998 Cash and cash equivalents held 62,553 63,178 39,051 Net debt position 100,634 140,375 239,947

1ZDP and CULS maturity dollar amount translated using the relevant period end exchange rate.

2Includes accrued interest

Realisations

The below table shows the Company's realisations over the twelve month period ending 31 August 2021:

Asset Portfolio Proceeds ($ millions) Secondary Sale US 87.7 Salter Labs (includes $4.4 million from refinancing in September 2020) US 45.5 Greenpoint Real estate 13.6 George Industries US 9.5 Orangewood Fund US 6.2 Fund III distributions European 0.7 Total 163.2

The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio. If it becomes apparent during quarter 1 of 2022 that realisation amounts, over the going concern period, will be insufficient to meet the Company's debt obligations, then the Company will look at opportunities to restructure its debt, to enable returns to be maximised and for debt obligations to be met over an extended timeframe.

The Board continues to consider the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro- cap portfolios as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts whilst concluding on the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented.

The Board acknowledges that the new maturity date of the Senior Debt Facility and the Loan Notes still fall within the going concern period and therefore the Company will still need to generate sufficient realisation proceeds, within the period, to repay its debt obligations or make alternative debt arrangements with lenders.

Considering the Company's projected cash position, ongoing operating costs, and the anticipated further investment required to support the Company's portfolio, the Board anticipates further proceeds of approx. $150 million are required to enable the Company to settle its debts as they fall due.

Going Concern Conclusion

After careful consideration and based on an assessment of future realisations, the Board is satisfied, as of today's date, that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 10 November 2022.

However, the Board has determined that there is a material uncertainty surrounding the Company's ability to generate sufficient liquidity to repay its Senior Debt Facility (due 12 June 2022), Loan Notes (due 11 September 2022) and repay its ZDP shares (due 1 October 2022) which casts significant doubt over the ability of the Company to continue as a Going Concern, based on the following key consideration:

Whether if required, the Company can implement an alternative debt restructuring plan that will enable the Company to repay its debt obligations, including the redemption of its ZDP shares, over an extended timeframe. The extent of the debt restructuring will be dependent on the cash amounts generated through realisations of its underlying investments throughout the going concern period.

The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties.

Approved by the Board of Directors and agreed on behalf of the Board on 10 November 2021.

David Macfarlane

Chairman

Sharon Parr

Director

Investment Portfolio

31 August 2021 Percentage Cost1 Value of Portfolio US$'000 US$'000 % US Micro-cap portfolio US Micro-cap Fund JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.2 JZHL Secondary Fund L.P.

JZCP's investment in the JZHL Secondary Fund is further detailed below. Total JZHL Secondary Fund L.P. valuation 40,965 80,839 19.3 US Micro-cap (Vertical) Industrial Services Solutions3 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES SOLUTIONS ("ISS")

Provider of aftermarket maintenance, repair, and field services for critical process equipment throughout the US Total Industrial Services Solutions valuation 48,250 95,889 22.9 US Micro-cap (Co-investments) DEFLECTO

Deflecto designs, manufactures and sells innovative plastic products to multiple industry segments 45,010 40,923 9.7 IGLOO3

Designer, manufacturer and marketer of coolers and outdoor products 6,040 329 0.1 NEW VITALITY3

Direct-to-consumer provider of nutritional supplements and personal care products 3,354 10,958 2.6 ORIZON

Manufacturer of high precision machine parts and tools for aerospace and defence industries 3,899 7,000 1.7 VITALYST3

Provider of outsourced IT support and training services 9,020 6,192 1.5 Total US Micro-cap (Co-investments) 67,323 65,402 15.6 US Micro-cap (Other) AVANTE HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Provider of new and professionally refurbished healthcare equipment 7,823 11,226 2.7 HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS HOLDINGS

Designer and manufacturer of motorised vehicles 17,636 - - NATIONWIDE STUDIOS

Processor of digital photos for pre-schoolers 26,324 1,000 0.2 Total US Micro-cap (Other) 51,783 12,226 2.9 Total US Micro-cap portfolio 208,321 254,356 60.7 European Micro-cap portfolio EUROMICROCAP FUND 2010, L.P.

Invested in European Micro-cap entities 169 3,279 0.8 JZI FUND III, L.P.

JZCP's investment in JZI Fund III is further detailed below. 51,006 83,382 19.9 Total European Micro-cap (measured at Fair Value) 51,175 86,661 20.7 Debt Investments DOCOUT

Provider of digitalisation, document processing and storage services 2,777 4,113 1.0 TORO FINANCE

Provides short term receivables finance to the suppliers of major Spanish companies 21,619 25,938 6.2 XACOM

Supplier of telecom products and technologies 2,055 2,833 0.6 Debt Investments (classified at amortised cost) 26,451 32,884 7.8 Total European Micro-cap portfolio 77,626 119,545 28.5 Real Estate portfolio 247 BEDFORD AVENUE

Prime retail asset in northern Brooklyn, NY 17,717 6,973 1.7 ESPERANTE

An iconic building on the downtown, West Palm Beach skyline 14,158 11,815 2.8 JZCP REALTY

Other Properties held - no equity value 53,266 - - Total Real Estate portfolio 85,141 18,788 4.5 Other investments BSM ENGENHARIA

Brazilian-based provider of supply chain logistics, infrastructure services and equipment rental 6,115 459 0.1 JZ INTERNATIONAL

Fund of European LBO investments - 750 0.2 SPRUCEVIEW CAPITAL

Asset management company focusing primarily on managing endowments and pension funds 31,955 21,938 5.2 Total Other investments 38,070 23,147 5.5 Listed investments U.S. Treasury Bill - Maturity 7 October 2021 3,393 3,395 0.8 Total Listed investments 3,393 3,395 0.8 Total - portfolio 412,551 419,231 100.0

¹Original book cost incurred by JZCP adjusted for subsequent transactions.Otherthan JZHL Secondary Fund (see footnote 2),thebook cost represents cash outflows and excludes PIK investments.

2Notional cost of the Company's interest in JZHL Secondary Fund being $40.965 million which is calculated in accordancewith IFRS,and represents the fair value of the Company's LP interest on recognition.

3Co-investment with Fund A, a Related Party (Note 19).

Summary of JZCP's investments in JZHL Secondary Fund

JZHL Cost1

As at 31.8.2021

$'000s JZHL Valuation

As at 31.8.2021

$'000s US Micro-cap (Verticals) ACW FLEX PACK, LLC

Provider of a variety of custom flexible packaging solutions to converters and end-users 11,205 10,000 FLOW CONTROL, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, mission-critical flow handling 15,115 25,839 TESTING SERVICES HOLDINGS

Provider of safety focused solutions for the industrial, environmental and life science related markets, and testing, certification and validation services for cleanroom, critical environments and containment systems 23,426 35,000 USMicro-cap(Co-investments) FELIX STORCH

Supplier of specialty, professional, commercial, and medical refrigerators and freezers,and cooking appliances 24,500 81,000 PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL

Specialty finance platform focused on commercial real estate 36,541 36,541 TIERPOINT

Provider of cloud computing and colocation data centre services 46,813 46,813 157,600 235,193 Less interest of Hamilton Lane and other secondary investments (154,354) JZCP's interest in JZHL Secondary Fund 80,839

1The cost of the JZHL's investments represent the agreed transfer value from JZCP to JZHL.

SummaryofJZCP'sinvestmentsin JZI Fund III

Country JZCP Cost (EURO)

As at 31.8.2021

€'000s JZCP Value (EURO)

As at 31.8.2021

€'000s JZCP Value (USD)

As at 31.8.2021

€'000s ALIANZAS EN ACEROS

Steel service center Spain 4,388 4,538 5,357 BLUESITES

Build-up in cell tower land leases Portugal 3,140 4,594 5,423 COLLINGWOOD

Niche UK motor insurer UK 3,014 3,038 3,586 ERSI

Reinforced steel modules Lux 8,503 2,456 2,899 FACTOR ENERGIA

Electricity supplier Spain 3,653 10,162 11,996 FINCONTINUO

Niche consumer lender Italy 5,075 8,287 9,782 GUANCHE

Build-up of petrol stations Spain 3,625 3,627 4,282 KARIUM

Personal care consumer brands UK 4,321 11,006 12,992 LUXIDA

Build-up in electricity distribution Spain 3,315 4,781 5,644 MY LENDER

Niche consumer lender Finland 4,861 4,500 5,312 S.A.C

Operational van leasing Denmark 3,487 7,725 9,119 TREEE

e-waste recycling Italy 3,159 9,544 11,266 UFASA

Niche consumer lender Spain 5,108 6,574 7,760 Other net Liabilities (12,036) Total valuation 83,382

1Represents JZCP's 18.75% of Fund III's investment portfolio

Independent Review Report to JZ Capital Partners Limited

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Company to review the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") for the six months ended 31 August 2021 which comprises the Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited), Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited), Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited), Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) and related Notes 1 to 22. We have read the other information contained in the Interim Report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the Interim Financial Statements.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 August 2021 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union ("IAS 34"), and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Basis for Conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 3 in the Interim Financial Statements, which states that there is material uncertainty surrounding the Company's ability to generate sufficient liquidity to repay its Senior Debt Facility (due 12 June 2022) and Loan Notes (due 11 September 2022) and to redeem its ZDP shares (due 1 October 2022) based on the following key considerations: i.) Whether the Company can generate sufficient cash through realisations of its underlying investments to discharge its liabilities over the period to 10 November 2022 and ii.) Whether, in the event that sufficient realisation proceeds referenced above are not generated by the Company before the maturity dates of the debt obligations, including the redemption of the ZDP shares, the Company is able to implement an alternative debt restructuring plan to repay its debt obligations, including the redemption of the ZDP shares, over an extended timeframe.

Our conclusion on the Interim Financial Statements based on our review is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of the Directors

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Auditor's responsibilities for the review of the financial information

In reviewing the Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the Interim Financial Statements. Our conclusion is based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Ernst & Young LLP

Guernsey, Channel Islands

10 November 2021

Notes

The Interim Report and Financial Statements are published on websites maintained by the Investment Adviser. The maintenance and integrity of these websites are the responsibility of the Investment Adviser; the work carried out by the Auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements since they were initially presented on the website. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of Condensed Interim Financial Statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2021 31 August 2020 Note US$'000 US$'000 Income and investment and other gains Investment Income 8 9,119 12,697 Bank and deposit interest 75 124 Realisations from investments held in escrow accounts 21 - 801 9,194 13,622 Expenses and losses Net loss on investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 (4,809) (114,089) Expected credit losses 7 (1,405) (560) Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 15 (1,869) (2,836) Net foreign currency exchange losses (202) (2,035) Investment Adviser's base fee 10 (3,888) (5,359) Administrative expenses (2,154) (2,151) Directors' remuneration (145) (150) (14,472) (127,180) Operating loss (5,278) (113,558) Finance costs 9 (6,981) (9,190) Loss for the period (12,259) (122,748) Other comprehensive (loss)/income that will not be reclassified to the Income Statement (Loss)/gain on financial liabilities due to change in credit risk 15 (1,074) 3,290 Total comprehensive loss for the period (13,333) (119,458) Weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period 20 77,474,670 77,474,175 Basic loss per Ordinary share 20 (15.82)c (158.44)c Diluted loss per Ordinary share 20 (15.82)c (158.44)c

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at 31 August 2021

31 August 28 February 2021 2021 Note US$'000 US$'000 Assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 11 386,347 433,224 Loans at amortised cost 11 32,884 33,813 Other receivables 389 22 Cash at bank 41,187 59,784 Total assets 460,807 526,843 Liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares 12 75,014 74,303 Loan notes 13 31,669 - Senior debt facility 14 36,629 68,694 Other payables 16 1,244 1,284 Investment Adviser's base fee 10 - 573 Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 15 - 52,430 Total liabilities 144,556 197,284 Equity Share capital 216,650 216,625 Other reserve 353,528 354,602 Retained deficit (253,927) (241,668) Total equity 316,251 329,559 Total liabilities and equity 460,807 526,843 Number of Ordinary shares in issue at period/year end 17 77,477,214 77,474,175 Net asset value per Ordinary share $4.08 $4.25

These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issuance on 10 November 2021. They were signed on its behalf by:

David Macfarlane

Chairman

Sharon Parr

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

Share Other Retained Capital Reserve Deficit Total Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance as at 1 March 2021 216,625 354,602 (241,668) 329,559 Loss for the period - - (12,259) (12,259) Loss on financial liabilities due to change in credit risk 15 - (1,074) - (1,074) Issue of Ordinary shares 17 25 - - 25 Balance at 31 August 2021 216,650 353,528 (253,927) 316,251 Comparative for the Period from 1 March 2020 to 31 August 2020 Share Other Retained Capital Reserve Deficit Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Balance at 1 March 2020 216,625 353,528 (94,419) 475,734 Loss for the period - - (122,748) (122,748) Gain on financial liabilities due to change in credit risk - 3,290 - 3,290 Balance at 31 August 2020 216,625 356,818 (217,167) 356,276

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended 31 August 2021 31 August 2020 Note US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash inflows Realisation of investments1 11 56,929 3,016 Maturity of treasury bills 11 - 3,395 Escrow receipts received 21 - 801 Interest received from unlisted investments - 249 Income distributions received from investments 234 - Bank interest received 75 124 Cash outflows Direct investments and capital calls1 11 (7,381) (5,714) Purchase of treasury bills 11 - (3,394) Investment Adviser's base fee paid 10 (4,652) (2,000) Investment Adviser's incentive fee paid 10 - (2,307) Other operating expenses paid (2,515) (2,204) Net cash inflow/(outflow) before financing activities 42,690 (8,034) Financing activities Repayment of Senior Debt Facility (33,264) - Redemption of Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock (54,005) - Issue of Loan Notes 31,500 - Finance costs paid: • Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock (2,679) (1,445) • Senior Debt Facility (2,385) (7,863) Net cash outflow from financing activities (60,833) (9,308) Decrease in cash at bank (18,143) (17,342) Reconciliation of net cash flow to movements in cash at bank US$'000 US$'000 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 March 59,784 52,912 Decrease in cash at bank (18,143) (17,342) Foreign exchange movements on cash at bank (454) 86 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 41,187 35,656

¹Proceeds from realisations and cash outflows from investments and capital calls exclude $0.6 million being distributions from JZI Fund III netted off capital calls.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the Interim Financial Statements.

Notes to the Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1. General Information

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company") is a Guernsey domiciled closed-ended investment company which was incorporated in Guernsey on 14 April 2008 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 1994. The Company is now subject to the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. The Company is classified as an authorised fund under the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1987. The Company's Capital consists of Ordinary shares and Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares. The Company had issued Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS"), which were redeemed on 30 July 2021. The Company's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Segment ("SFS").

The Company's new investment policy, adopted in August 2020, is for the Company to make no further investments outside of its existing obligations or to the extent that investment may be made to support selected existing portfolio investments. The intention is to realise the maximum value of the Company's investments and, after repayment of all debt, to return capital to shareholders. The Company's previous Investment Policy was to target predominantly private investments and back management teams to deliver on attractive investment propositions. In executing this strategy, the Company took a long term view. The Company looked to invest directly in its target investments and was able to invest globally but with a particular focus on opportunities in the United States and Europe.

The Company is currently mainly focused on supporting its investments in the following areas:

(a) small or micro-cap buyouts in the form of debt and equity and preferred stock in both the US and Europe; and

(b) real estate interests.

The Company has no direct employees. For its services, the Investment Adviser receives a management fee as described in Note 10. The Company has no ownership interest in the Investment Adviser. During the period under review, the Company was administered by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (the "Interim Financial Statements") are presented in US$'000 except where otherwise indicated.

2. Significant Accounting Policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements have been consistently applied during the period, unless otherwise stated.

Statement of Compliance

The Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the period 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, together with applicable legal and regulatory requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. The Interim Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosure required in the Annual Audited Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Basis of Preparation

The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with the accounting policies stated in Note 2 of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021. The preparation of these Interim Financial Statements are in conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted in the European Union, and requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Interim Financial Statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates.

Newstandards,interpretationsand amendments adopted by the Company

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. There has been no early adoption, by the Company, of any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

3. Estimates and Judgements

The estimates and judgements made by the Board of Directors are consistent with those made in the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Directors' Assessment of Going Concern

A fundamental principle of the preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS is the judgement that an entity will continue in existence as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from signing of the Interim Financial Statements, which contemplates continuity of operations and the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities occurring in the ordinary course of business.

Due to the uncertainties that the Company will not have sufficient liquidity to repay its Senior Debt Facility (due 12 June 2022), Loan Notes (due 11 September 2022) and redeem its ZDP shares (due 1 October 2022) there are material uncertainties which cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. However, the Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 August 2021 have been prepared on a going concern basis given the Board's assessment of future realisations and the Company's expected ability to restructure and extend the maturity of debt obligations in line with forecasted cash flows. The Board, with recommendation from the Audit Committee, has a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

In reaching its conclusion, the Board has considered the risks that could impact the Company's liquidity over the period from 10 November 2021 to 10 November 2022 (the "going concern period") being 12 months from the signing of the Interim Financial Statements.

As part of their assessment, the Audit Committee highlighted the following key consideration:

Whether if required, the Company can implement an alternative debt restructuring plan that will enable the Company to repay its debt obligations, including the redemption of its ZDP shares, over an extended timeframe. The extent of the debt restructuring will be dependent on the cash amounts generated through realisations of its underlying investments throughout the going concern period.

Recent events impacting liquidity

· The repayment of $33.3 million of the Senior Debt Facility following a material realisation and the lenders also agreed to the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Debt Facility to 12 June 2022.

· The issue of Loan Notes totalling $31.5 million repayable 11 September 2022.

· The redemption of the Company's CULS (£38.8 million) on 30 July 2021.

· Post period end, the Company agreed with its existing senior lenders to borrow a further amount of $16.0 million under its Senior Debt Facility. Following the increase, the total amount outstanding under the Senior Debt Facility is approx. $52.6 million.

Update on material liabilities due for settlement

The below table shows the Company's net debt position at 31 October 2021 versus the prior year end and interim reporting date:

31.10.2021 28.2.2021 31.8.2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 ZDP Shares - maturity date 1 October 2022 - dollar equivalent of £57.6 million¹ 78,951 80,527 76,610 Loan Notes - maturity date 11 September 2022² 31,673 - - Senior Debt Facility - extended maturity date 12 June 2022² 52,563 68,694 150,355 CULS - maturity date 30 July 2021 - redemption amount of £38.8 million¹ - 54,332 52,033 Total debt 163,187 203,553 278,998 Cash and cash equivalents held 62,553 63,178 39,051 Net debt position 100,634 140,375 239,947

¹ZDP and CULS maturity dollar amount translated using the relevant period end exchange rate.

²Includes accrued interest

Realisations

The below table shows the Company's realisations over the twelve month period ending 31 August 2021:

Asset Portfolio Proceeds ($ millions) Secondary Sale US 87.7 Salter Labs (includes $4.4 million from refinancing in September 2020) US 45.5 Greenpoint Real estate 13.6 George Industries US 9.5 Orangewood Fund US 6.2 Fund III distributions European 0.7 Total 163.2

The Company continues to work on the realisation of various investments within a timeframe that will enable the Company to maximise the value of its investment portfolio. If it becomes apparent during quarter 1 of 2022 that realisation amounts, over the going concern period, will be insufficient to meet the Company's debt obligations, then the Company will look at opportunities to restructure its debt, to enable returns to be maximised and for debt obligations to be met over an extended timeframe.

The Board continues to consider the levels of realisation proceeds historically generated by the Company's micro-cap portfolios as well as the accuracy of previous forecasts whilst concluding on the predicted accuracy of forecasts presented.

The Board acknowledges that the new maturity date of the Senior Debt Facility and the Loan Notes still fall within the going concern period and therefore the Company will still need to generate sufficient realisation proceeds, within the period, to repay its debt obligations or make alternative debt arrangements with lenders post relevant maturity dates.

Considering the Company's projected cash position, ongoing operating costs, and the anticipated further investment required to support the Company's portfolio, the Board anticipates further proceeds of approx. $150 million are required to enable the Company to settle its debts as they fall due.

Going Concern Conclusion

After careful consideration and based on an assessment of future realisations, the Board is satisfied, as of today's date, that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements and they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will continue in existence as a going concern for the period to 10 November 2022.

However, the Board has determined that there is a material uncertainty surrounding the Company's ability to generate sufficient liquidity to repay its Senior Debt Facility (due 12 June 2022), Loan Notes (due 11 September 2022) and repay its ZDP shares (due 1 October 2022) which casts significant doubt over the ability of the Company to continue as a Going Concern, based on the following key consideration:

Whether if required, the Company can implement an alternative debt restructuring plan that will enable the Company to repay its debt obligations, including the redemption of its ZDP shares, over an extended timeframe. The extent of the debt restructuring will be dependent on the cash amounts generated through realisations of its underlying investments throughout the going concern period.

The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties.

4. Segment Information

The Investment Manager is responsible for allocating resources available to the Company in accordance with the overall business strategies as set out in the Investment Guidelines of the Company. The Company is organised into the following segments:

· Portfolio of US Micro-cap investments

· Portfolio of European Micro-cap investments

· Portfolio of Real Estate investments

· Portfolio of Other Investments - (not falling into above categories)

Investments in treasury bills are not considered as part of the investment strategy and are therefore excluded from this segmental analysis.

The investment objective of each segment is to achieve consistent medium-term returns from the investments in each segment while safeguarding capital by investing in a diversified portfolio.

Segmental operating profit/(loss)

For the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 August 2021

US

Micro-cap European

Micro-cap Real

Estate Other

Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 7,479 1,405 - - 8,884 Dividend revenue 234 - - - 234 Total segmental revenue 7,713 1,405 - - 9,118 Net (loss)/gain on investments at FVTPL (570) 349 (4,588) - (4,809) Expected credit losses - (1,405) - - (1,405) Investment Adviser's base fee (2,156) (899) (167) (174) (3,396) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 4,987 (550) (4,755) (174) (492)

For the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 August 2020

US

Micro-Cap European

Micro-Cap Real

Estate Other

Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest revenue 11,443 1,245 - - 12,688 Total segmental revenue 11,443 1,245 - - 12,688 Net (loss)/gain on investments at FVTPL (8,074) 7,034 (113,049) - (114,089) Expected credit losses - (560) - - (560) Realisations from investments held in Escrow 801 - - - 801 Investment Adviser's base fee (3,087) (785) (968) (175) (5,015) Total segmental operating profit/(loss) 1,083 6,934 (114,017) (175) (106,175)

Certain income and expenditure is not considered part of the performance of an individual segment. This includes net foreign exchange gains, interest on cash, finance costs, management fees, custodian and administration fees, directors' fees and other general expenses.

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental operating loss and operating loss:

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental operating loss (492) (106,175) Loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (1,869) (2,836) Net foreign exchange loss (202) (2,035) Bank and deposit interest 75 124 Expenses not attributable to segments (2,299) (2,301) Fees payable to investment adviser based on non-segmental assets (492) (344) Interest on US treasury bills 1 9 Operating loss (5,278) (113,558)

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental revenue and Company revenue:

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental revenue 9,118 12,688 Non-segmental revenue Bank and deposit interest 75 124 Interest on US treasury bills 1 9 Total revenue 9,194 12,821

Segmental Net Assets

At 31 August 2021

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 254,356 86,661 18,788 23,147 382,952 Loans at amortised cost - 32,884 - - 32,884 Prepaid Investment Advisor fees 106 19 8 9 142 Total segmental assets 254,462 119,564 18,796 23,156 415,978 Segmental liabilities Payables and accrued expenses (398) - - - (398) Total segmental liabilities (398) - - - (398) Total segmental net assets 254,064 119,564 18,796 23,156 415,580

At 28 February 2021

US European Real Other Micro-cap Micro-cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Segmental assets Investments at FVTPL 299,339 83,968 23,376 23,147 429,830 Loans at amortised cost - 33,813 - - 33,813 Total segmental assets 299,339 117,781 23,376 23,147 463,643 Segmental liabilities Payables and accrued expenses (771) (101) (43) (21) (936) Total segmental liabilities (771) (101) (43) (21) (936) Total segmental net assets 298,568 117,680 23,333 23,126 462,707

The following table provides a reconciliation between total segmental assets and total assets and total segmental liabilities and total liabilities:

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Total segmental assets 415,978 463,643 Non segmental assets Cash at bank 41,187 59,784 Treasury Bills 3,395 3,394 Other receivables 247 22 Total assets 460,807 526,843 Total segmental liabilities (398) (936) Non segmental liabilities Zero Dividend Preference shares (75,014) (74,303) Loan notes (31,669) - Senior debt facility (36,629) (68,694) Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - (52,430) Other payables (846) (921) Total liabilities (144,556) (197,284) Total net assets 316,251 329,559

Other receivables (other than the Investment Adviser fee prepayment) are not considered to be part of individual segment assets. Certain liabilities are not considered to be part of the net assets of an individual segment. These include custodian and administration fees payable, directors' fees payable and other payables and accrued expenses.

5. Fair Value of Financial Instruments

The Company classifies fair value measurements of its financial instruments at FVTPL using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The financial instruments valued at FVTPL are analysed in a fair value hierarchy based on the following levels:

Level 1

Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2

Those involving inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). For example, investments which are valued based on quotes from brokers (intermediary market participants) are generally indicative of Level 2 when the quotes are executable and do not contain any waiver notices indicating that they are not necessarily tradeable. Another example would be when assets/liabilities with quoted prices, that would normally meet the criteria of Level 1, do not meet the definition of being traded on an active market.

Level 3

Those involving inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs). Investments in JZCP's portfolio valued using unobservable inputs such as multiples, capitalisation rates, discount rates fall within Level 3.

Differentiating between Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements i.e., assessing whether inputs are observable and whether the unobservable inputs are significant, may require judgement and a careful analysis of the inputs used to measure fair value including consideration of factors specific to the asset or liability.

The following table shows financial instruments recognised at fair value, analysed between those whose fair value is based on:

Financial assets at 31 August 2021

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap - - 254,356 254,356 European micro-cap - - 86,661 86,661 Real estate - - 18,788 18,788 Other investments - - 23,147 23,147 Listed investments 3,395 - - 3,395 3,395 - 382,952 386,347

Financial assets at 28 February 2021

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap - - 299,339 299,339 European micro-cap - - 83,968 83,968 Real estate - - 23,376 23,376 Other investments - - 23,147 23,147 Listed investments 3,394 - - 3,394 3,394 - 429,830 433,224

Valuation techniques

The same valuation methodology and process was deployed as for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss at inception

Financial liabilities at 31 August 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - Redeemed 30.7.2021 - - - - - - - -

Financial liabilities at 28 February 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock - 52,430 - 52,430 - 52,430 - 52,430

Market transactions for the CULS did not take place with sufficient frequency and volume to provide adequate pricing information on an ongoing basis and therefore it was considered the CULS were not traded in an active market and were therefore categorised at Level 2 as defined by IFRS.

Quantitative information of significant unobservable inputs and sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within Level 3 hierarchy

The significant unobservable inputs used in fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy together with a quantitative sensitivity as at 31 August 2021 and 28 February 2021 are shown below:

Value

31.8.2021 Valuation Unobservable Range (weighted Sensitivity Effect on Fair

Value US$'000 Technique input average) used US$'000 US micro-cap investments 254,356 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers 7.0x - 13.5x

(9.0x) -0.5x /+0.5x (22,387) 22,141 Discount to Average Multiple 10% - 30%

(17%) +5% / -5% (31,506) 30,503 European micro-cap investments 119,545 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers 6.6x - 13.9x

(10.4x) -0.5x /+0.5x (4,813) 4,813 Discount to Average Multiple 12% - 57%

(22%) +5% / -5% (4,507) 4,507 Real estate1,2 18,788 Cap Rate/ Income Approach Capitalisation Rate 5.25% - 6.25% (5.9%) +50bps/-50bps (4,822) 5,885 Other investments3 21,938 Forward looking Revenue Approach Revenue

Multiple $8.3 million

5.3x -10%/+10%



-10%/+10% (2,194)



(2,194) 1,558



1,558 Value

28.2.2021 Valuation Unobservable Range (weighted Sensitivity Effect on Fair

Value US$'000 Technique input average) used US$'000 US micro-cap investments 299,339 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers

Discount to Average Multiple 7.5% - 13.5% (9.6x)

10% - 30% (17%) -0.5x/+0.5x



+5%/-5% (26,888)



(36,420) 22,859



35,604 European micro-cap investments 80,689 EBITDA Multiple Average EBITDA Multiple of Peers



Discount to Average Multiple 7.4x - 14.0x (10.0x) -0.5x/+0.5x (4,615) 4,597

Real estate1,2

23,376

Cap Rate/Income Approach 11% - 69% (29%) +5%/-5% (4,225) 4,205 Capitalisation Rate 5.25% - 6.25% (5.94%) +50bps/-50bps (7,925) 9,834 Other investments3 21,938 AUM Approach AUM $3.8Bn -10%/+10% (4,989) 4,989 % Applied to AUM 2.3% -10%/+10% (2,194) 2,194

¹The Fair Value of JZCP's investment in financial interests in Real Estate is measured as JZCP's percentage interest in the value of the underlying properties.

²Sensitivity is applied to the property value and then the debt associated to the property is deducted before the impact to JZCP's equity value is calculated. Due to gearing levels in the property structures, an increase in the sensitivity of measurement metrics at property level will result in a significantly greater impact at JZCP's equity level.

3 JZCP's investment in Spruceview.

The following table shows a reconciliation of all movements in the fair value of financial instruments categorised within Level 3 between the beginning and the end of the reporting period/year.

Period ended 31 August 2021

US European Real Other Micro-Cap Micro-Cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 At 1 March 2021 299,339 83,968 23,376 23,147 429,830 Investments in year including capital calls 4,898 3,044 - - 7,942 Payment in kind ("PIK") 3,163 - - - 3,163 Proceeds from investments realised (56,790) (700) - - (57,490) Net (loss)/gain on investments (570) 349 (4,588) - (4,809) Movement in accrued interest 4,316 - - - 4,316 At 31 August 2021 254,356 86,661 18,788 23,147 382,952

Year ended 28 February 2021

US European Real Other Micro-Cap Micro-Cap Estate Investments Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 At 1 March 2020 404,880 71,619 158,712 22,603 657,814 Investments in year including capital calls 3,629 9,858 2,639 1,840 17,966 Payment in kind ("PIK") 20,027 - - - 20,027 Proceeds from investments realised (114,170) (9,328) (13,555) (1,283) (138,336) Net (loss)/gain on investments (13,772) 11,819 (124,420) (13) (126,386) Movement in accrued interest (1,255) - - - (1,255) At 28 February 2021 299,339 83,968 23,376 23,147 429,830

Fair value of Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares

The fair value of the ZDP shares is deemed to be their quoted market price. As at 31 August 2021, the ask price for the ZDP (2022) shares was £4.40 (28 February 2021: £3.80 per share) and the total fair value of the ZDP shares was $72,107,000 (28 February 2021: $63,263,000) which is $2,907,000 lower (28 February 2021: $11,040,000 lower) than the liability recorded in the Statement of Financial Position.

ZDP shares are recorded at amortised cost and would fall in to the Level 2 hierarchy if valued at FVTPL.

6. Net Loss on Investments at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss

Period

ended Period

ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Loss on investments held in investment portfolio at period end Net movement in period end unrealised gain position 18,315 (111,517) Unrealised net (loss)/gain in prior periods now realised (24,765) 9,128 Net unrealised loss in the period (6,450) (102,389) Net gain/(loss) on investments realised in the period Proceeds from investments realised 57,490 6,411 Cost of investments realised (80,614) (8,983) Unrealised net loss/(gain) in prior periods now realised 24,765 (9,128) Total net gain/(loss) in the period on investments realised in the period 1,641 (11,700) Net loss on investments in the period (4,809) (114,089)

7. Expected Credit Losses

Expected Credit Losses ("ECLs") are recognised in three stages. Stage one being for credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, ECLs are provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12-months (a 12-month ECL). Stage two being for those credit exposures for which there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is required for credit losses expected over the remaining life of the exposure, irrespective of the timing of the default (a lifetime ECL). Stage three being credit exposures which are considered credit-impaired, interest revenue is calculated based on the amortised cost (i.e. the gross carrying amount less the loss allowance). Financial assets in this stage will generally be assessed individually. Lifetime expected credit losses are recognised on these financial assets.

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Impairment on loans classified as Stage 1 987 560 Impairment on loans classified as Stage 2 418 - Impairment on loans classified as Stage 3 - - Total impairment on loans during the period 1,405 560

8. Investment Income

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest calculated using the effective interest rate method 1,405 1,245 Other interest and similar income 7,714 11,452 9,119 12,697

Income for the period ended 31 August 2021

Preferred Loan note Interest Other Interest PIK Cash Dividend Interest Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap 7,479 - - 234 - 7,713 European micro-cap - 1,405 - - - 1,405 Listed investments - - - - 1 1 7,479 1,405 - 234 1 9,119

Income for the period ended 31 August 2020

Preferred Loan note Interest Other Portfolio Interest PIK Cash Dividend Interest Total US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US micro-cap 11,035 154 254 - - 11,443 European micro-cap - 1,245 - - - 1,245 Listed investments - - - - 9 9 11,035 1,399 254 - 9 12,697

9. Finance Costs

Period ended Period ended 31.8.2021 31.8.2020 US$ '000 US$ '000 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest method ZDP shares (Note 12) 1,892 1,636 Loan Notes (Note 13) 169 - Senior Debt Facility (Note 14) 3,584 6,109 5,645 7,745 Other interest and similar expense CULS interest paid1 (Note 15) 2,679 1,445 8,324 9,190

10. Fees Payable to the Investment Adviser

Investment Advisory and Performance fees

The Company entered into the amended and restated investment advisory and management agreement with Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (the "Investment Adviser") on 23 December 2010 (the "Advisory Agreement").

Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, the Investment Adviser is entitled to a base management fee and to an incentive fee. The base management fee is an amount equal to 1.5 per cent per annum of the average total assets under management of the Company less those assets identified by the Company as being excluded from the base management fee, under the terms of the agreement. The base management fee is payable quarterly in arrears; the agreement provides that payments in advance on account of the base management fee will be made.

For the six-month period ended 31 August 2021, total investment advisory and management expenses, based on the average total assets of the Company, were included in the Statement of Comprehensive Income of $3,888,000 (period ended 31 August 2020: $5,359,000). Of this amount, $191,000 was prepaid (28 February 2021: $573,000 was due and payable) at the period end.

During the year ended 29 February 2020, the Investment Adviser agreed to waive incentive fees payable by the Company relating to realised gains in the years ended February 2019 and 2020. No further incentive fees will be paid to the Investment Adviser until the Company and Investment Adviser have mutually agreed to reinstate such payments.

11. Investments

Listed Unlisted Unlisted Carrying Value FVTPL FVTPL Loans Total 31.8.2021 31.8.2021 31.8.2021 31.8.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Book cost at 1 March 2021 3,393 543,740 74,651 621,784 Investments in period including capital calls - 7,942 - 7,942 Payment in kind ("PIK")1 - 3,163 633 3,796 Proceeds from investments realised - (57,490) - (57,490) Net realised loss - (23,124) - (23,124) Realised impairment loss² - - (31,757) (31,757) Realised currency loss² - - (2,674) (2,674) Book cost at 31 August 2021 3,393 474,231 40,853 518,477 Unrealised investment and foreign exchange loss - (98,119) (3,364) (101,483) Impairment on loans at amortised cost - - (5,835) (5,835) Accrued interest 2 6,840 1,230 8,072 Carrying value at 31 August 2021 3,395 382,952 32,884 419,231

1The cost of PIK investments is deemed to be interest not received in cash but settled by the issue of further securities when that interest has been recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

2Realised impairment loss is due to the Company's direct loan in Ombuds (European micro-cap). The loss was recognised in prior periods and was included within the comparative number for Impairment on loans at amortised cost.

Listed Unlisted Unlisted Carrying Value FVTPL FVTPL Loans Total 28.2.2021 28.2.2021 28.2.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 US$ '000 Book cost at 1 March 2020 3,385 970,184 71,939 1,045,508 Investments in year including capital calls 6,787 58,931 - 65,718 Payment in kind ("PIK")1 - 20,027 2,712 22,739 Proceeds from investments matured/realised (6,790) (179,301) - (186,091) Interest received on maturity 11 - - 11 Net realised investment and foreign exchange loss - (326,101) - (326,101) Book cost at 28 February 2021 3,393 543,740 74,651 621,784 Unrealised investment and foreign exchange loss - (116,434) (7,973) (124,407) Impairment on loans at amortised cost² - - (33,323) (33,323) Accrued interest 1 2,524 458 2,983 Carrying value at 28 February 2021 3,394 429,830 33,813 467,037

1The cost of PIK investments is deemed to be interest not received in cash but settled by the issue of further securities when that interest has been recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

2Includes unrealised impairment loss of the Company's direct loan in Ombuds (European micro-cap) which has been realised during the current interim period.

Loans at amortised cost

Interest on the loans accrues at the following rates:

As at 31 August 2021 As at 28 February 2021 8% 10% 14% Total 8% 10% 14% Total Loans at amortised cost 27,780 2,271 2,833 32,884 28,652 2,247 2,914 33,813

Maturity dates are as follows:

As at 31 August 2021 As at 28 February 2021 0-6 months 7-12 months 1-2

years Total 0-6 months 7-12 months 1-2

years Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loans at amortised cost - - 32,884 32,884 - - 33,813 33,813

12. Zero Dividend Preference ("ZDP") shares

On 1 October 2015, the Company rolled over 11,907,720 existing ZDP (2016) shares into new ZDP shares with a 2022 maturity date. The new ZDP shares (ZDP 2022) have a gross redemption yield of 4.75% and a total redemption value of £57,597,000 (approximately $77,121,000 using the period end exchange rate).

ZDP shares are designed to provide a pre-determined final capital entitlement which ranks behind the Company's creditors but in priority to the capital entitlements of the Ordinary shares. The ZDP shares carry no entitlement to income and the whole of their return will therefore take the form of capital. In certain circumstances, ZDP shares carry the right to vote at general meetings of the Company as detailed in the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation. Issue costs are deducted from the cost of the liability and allocated to the Statement of Comprehensive Income over the life of the ZDP shares.

ZDP (2022) shares

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Amortised cost at 1 March 74,303 64,510 Finance costs allocated to Statement of Comprehensive Income 1,892 3,441 Unrealised currency (gain)/loss on translation (1,181) 6,352 Amortised cost at period/year end 75,014 74,303 Total number of ZDP shares in issue 11,907,720 11,907,720

13. Loan Notes

During the period, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement with David Zalaznick and John (Jay) Jordan, the founders and principals of the Company's investment adviser, Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI"), pursuant to which they have agreed to purchase directly or through their affiliates, subordinated, second lien loan notes totalling $31.5 million, with a maturity date of 11 September 2022 (the "Loan Notes").

The interest rate on the Loan Notes will be 6 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually on each of 31 March and 30 September of each year, commencing on the first such date to occur after the issuance of the Loan Notes.

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Loan notes issued in period 31,500 - Finance costs charged to Statement of Comprehensive Income 169 - Amortised cost at period/year end 31,669 -

14. Senior Debt Facility

On 12 June 2015, JZCP entered into a Senior Secured Debt Facility agreement with Guggenheim Partners Limited (the "Original Lenders"). The original facility was structured as $80 million and €18 million and increased by a further $50 million in April 2017. The original maturity date of the facility being on 12 June 2021 (6 year term).

On 23 October 2020, the Company announced that it has agreed amended terms of the Senior Debt Facility. Under the terms of the Amended Senior Facility, $40 million of the outstanding principal amount was assigned from the original lenders to clients and funds advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC (the "Replacement Lenders"). Subsequent to entering into the amended agreement and following investment realisations, the Company repaid a total of $82.9 million of the outstanding principal amount.

On 23 February 2021, the Company announced that Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited had sold its remaining interest in the Company's senior debt facility (the "First Out Loan") to the Replacement Lenders. There were no further changes to the quantum or terms of the existing First Out Loan as a result of this transaction.

On 14 May 2021, the Company entered into an amendment agreement with its senior lenders to further amend the terms of its senior debt facility which will, among other things, extend the maturity date of the senior debt facility by one year until 12 June 2022. The interest rate charges under the amended agreement for the First Out Loans will be amended from a rate of LIBOR¹ + 5.75 per cent. to a rate of LIBOR + 9.75 per cent. (with a 1 per cent. floor). The interest rate charges under the amended agreement for the Last Out Loans will be amended from a rate of LIBOR + 11 per cent. to a rate of LIBOR + 15 per cent. (with a 1 per cent. floor), of which 4 per cent. shall be charged as payment-in-kind interest.

The modified terms of the loan are not deemed to be substantially different from the original terms. Therefore, as per IFRS 9, the senior debt facility is accounted for as a continuation of the original facility rather than an extinguishment of the original facility and the recognition of a new facility.

On 18 June 2021, the Company repaid a further $33.3 million of the outstanding principal amount following a material investment realisation.

At 31 August 2021, investments and cash valued at $438,480,000² (28 February 2021: $504,883,000) were held as collateral on the loan. A covenant on the loan states the fair value of the collateral must be 3.5.x the loan value. The Company is also required to hold a minimum cash balance of $15 million. At 31 August 2021 and during the six-month interim period, the Company was in full compliance with covenant terms.

¹There is an interest rate floor that stipulates LIBOR will not be lower than 1%. In this agreement, the presence of the floor does not significantly alter the amortised cost of the instrument, therefore separation is not required and the loan is valued at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. During the year the relevant 3 month LIBOR rates were below 1%. LIBOR regulators (including the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission) have announced a transition away from LIBOR, however it is expected that the 3 month USD LIBOR which is relevant to the Company will continue to be available until the end of June 2023.

²Investments held as collateral exclude the Company's investment in Spruceview Capital.

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Amortised cost (US$ drawdown) - 1 March 68,694 130,523 Amortised cost (Euro drawdown) - 1 March - 19,839 Loan repayments (33,264) (82,912) Finance costs charged to Statement of Comprehensive Income 3,584 11,797 Interest and finance costs paid (2,385) (12,331) Unrealised currency gain on translation of Euro drawdown - 1,778 Amortised cost at period/year end 36,629 68,694

The carrying value of the loans approximates to fair value.

On 7 October 2021, the Company announced that it had agreed with its existing senior lenders to borrow a further amount of $16.0 million under its Senior Debt Facility. Following the increase, the total amount outstanding under the Senior Debt Facility at 31 October 2021, is $52.6 million, of which $16.1 million will be 'First Out loans' and $36.5 million will be 'Last Out loans'.

15. Convertible Subordinated Unsecured Loan Stock ("CULS")

On 30 July 2021, JZCP redeemed 3,884,279 £10 CULS and converted on request, 1,835 £10 CULS into 3,039 Ordinary Shares at the agreed conversion price.

JZCP issued £38,861,140 6% CULS on 30 July 2014. The holders of the CULS had the option to convert the whole or part (being an integral multiple of £10 in nominal amount) of their CULS into Ordinary Shares at the agreed conversion price of £6.0373 per Ordinary Share, which was subject to adjustment to deal with certain events which would otherwise dilute the conversion of the CULS.

CULS bore interest on their nominal amount at the rate of 6.00 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. During the six-month period ended 31 August 2021: $2,679,000 (31 August 2020: $1,445,000) of interest was paid to holders of CULS and $1,336,000 (31 August 2020: $1,445,000) is shown as a finance cost in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

In accordance with IFRS, the Company has calculated the movement in fair value due to the change in the credit risk of the CULS which is allocated as Other Comprehensive Income in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. The loss on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss comprises the movement in the fair value attributable to the change in the benchmark interest rate and the movement attributable to foreign exchange gain/loss on translation.

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Fair Value of CULS at 1 March 52,430 49,886 Interest expense 1,336 2,953 Coupon paid (2,679) (2,953) Unrealised movement in value of CULS due to change in Company's Credit Risk 1,074 (1,074) Unrealised movement in the fair value of CULS allocated to change in observed (benchmark) interest rate 2,170 (912) Unrealised currency (gain)/loss on translation during the period/year (301) 4,530 Loss to the Company on movement in the fair value of CULS 1,869 3,618 Redemption of CULS (54,005) - Conversion of CULS into Ordinary Shares (25) - Fair Value of CULS based on offer price - 52,430

16. Other Payables

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$ '000 US$ '000 Provision for tax on dividends received not withheld at source 398 398 Audit fees 292 363 Legal fees provision 250 250 Directors' remuneration 47 48 Other expenses 257 225 1,244 1,284

17. Ordinary shares - Issued Capital

31.8.2021 28.2.2021 Number of shares Number of shares Balance at 1 March 77,474,175 77,474,175 Ordinary shares issued during period/year 3,039 - Total Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 77,474,175

The Company's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Specialist Fund Segment.

On 2 August 2021, the Company issued 3,039 Ordinary shares resulting from the conversion of 1,835 CULS. The conversion price was £6.0373 per Ordinary Share, resulting in a credit to the Share capital account of £18k ($25k).

18. Commitments

At 31 August 2021 and 28 February 2021, JZCP had the following financial commitments outstanding in relation to fund investments:

Expected date 31.8.2021 28.2.2021 of Call US$ '000 US$ '000 JZI Fund III GP, L.P. €17,660,911 (28.2.2021: €19,628,404) over 3 years 20,848 23,825 Spruceview Capital Partners, LLC1 over 1 year 900 900 Orangewood Partners II-A LP2 see footnote - 6,932 Igloo Products Corp - 240 21,748 31,897

1As approved by a shareholder vote on 12 August 2020, JZCP has the ability to make up to approximately $4.1 million in further commitments to Spruceview, above the $0.9 million unfunded commitments as at 31 August 2021.

2During the period, the Company received shareholder approval for Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick to relieve the Company of all of its remaining commitments to the Orangewood Fund being $12.35 million, of which approximately $3 million of this commitment was "funded" and $9.35 million "unfunded" (following the Orangewood Fund's final close in April 2021 which resulted in a reallocation of unfunded commitments).

19. Related Party Transactions

JZAI is a US based company founded by David Zalaznick and John ("Jay") Jordan II, that provides advisory services to the Company in exchange for management fees, paid quarterly. Fees paid by the Company to the Investment Adviser are detailed in Note 10. JZAI and various affiliates provide services to certain JZCP portfolio companies and may receive fees for providing these services pursuant to the Advisory Agreement.

JZCP invests in European micro-cap companies through JZI Fund III, L.P. ("Fund III"). Previously investments were made via the EuroMicrocap Fund 2010, L.P. ("EMC 2010"). Fund III and EMC 2010 are managed by an affiliate of JZAI. At 31 August 2021, JZCP's investment in Fund III was valued at $83.4 million (28 February 2021: $80.7 million). JZCP's investment in EMC 2010 was valued at $3.3 million (28 February 2021: $3.3 million).

JZCP has invested in Spruceview Capital Partners, LLC on a 50:50 basis with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick (or their respective affiliates). The total amount committed by JZCP to this investment at 31 August 2021, was $33.5 million with $0.9 million of this amount remaining unfunded and outstanding. As approved by a shareholder vote on 12 August 2020, JZCP has the ability to make up to approximately $4.1 million in further commitments to Spruceview, above the $33.5 million committed as of 31 August 2021. Should this approved capital be committed to Spruceview, it would be committed on the same 50:50 basis with Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick (or their respective affiliates).

During the year ended 28 February 2021, the Company announced that it had agreed and received shareholder approval to sell its interests in certain US microcap portfolio companies (the "Secondary Sale") to a secondary fund led by Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. The Secondary Sale was structured as a sale and contribution to a newly formed fund, JZHL Secondary Fund LP, managed by an affiliate of JZAI. At 31 August 2021, JZCP's investment in Fund III was valued at $80.8 million (28 February 2021: $72.2 million).

JZCP has co-invested with Fund A, Fund A Parallel I, II and III Limited Partnerships in a number of US micro-cap buyouts. These Limited Partnerships are managed by an affiliate of JZAI. JZCP invested in a ratio of 82%/18% with the Fund A entities. At 31 August 2021, these co-investments, with Fund A, were in the following portfolio companies: Igloo, Industrial Services Solutions, New Vitality, Testing Services Holdings, Tierpoint and Vitalyst. JZCP's investments in Testing Services Holdings and Tierpoint have subsequently been transferred to JZHL Secondary Fund LP (mentioned above).

During the period, following shareholder approval, JZAI Founders Jay Jordan and David Zalaznick relieved the Company of $12.35 million of its remaining commitments to the Orangewood Fund (approximately $3 million of this commitment being "funded" and $9.35 million "unfunded").

During the period, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement with David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan, pursuant to which they have purchased directly or through their affiliates, subordinated, second lien loan notes in the amount of $31.5 million, with an interest rate of 6 per cent. per annum and maturing on 11 September 2022 (the "Loan Notes"). The issuance of the Loan Notes was subject to a number of conditions, including shareholder approval.

Total Directors' remuneration for the six-month period ended 31 August 2021 was $145,000 (31 August 2020: $150,000). During the period, the Company was notified that Sharon Parr acquired 10,000 of the Company's Ordinary shares and also Ashley Paxton acquired 12,250 Ordinary shares and 4,250 Zero Dividend Preference shares.

20. Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period by the weighted average number of Ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

For the period ended 31 August 2021, the weighted average number of Ordinary shares outstanding during the period was 77,474,670 (31 August 2020: 77,474,175).

The diluted loss per share is calculated by considering adjustments required to the loss and weighted average number of shares for the effects of potential dilutive Ordinary shares. Following the redemption of the Company's CULS during the period, there are no longer any potential dilutive events to the Ordinary shares.

The comparative diluted earnings per share considered the impact of adjusting the weighted average of the number of Ordinary shares for the conversion of the CULS ("If-converted method"). Conversion was assumed even though at 31 August 2020 the exercise price of the CULS was higher than the market price of the Company's Ordinary shares and are therefore deemed 'out of the money'. Earnings were adjusted to remove the fair value loss recorded of $2,836,000 and finance cost attributable to CULS $1,445,000. For the period ended 31 August 2020, the potential conversion of the CULS would have been anti-dilutive to the total loss per share, therefore the diluted loss per share is presented as per the basic loss per share calculation.

21. Contingent Assets

Amounts held in escrow accounts

When investments have been disposed of by the Company, proceeds may reflect contractual terms requiring that a percentage is held in an escrow account pending resolution of any indemnifiable claims that may arise.

At 31 August 2021 and 28 February 2021, the Company has assessed that the likelihood of the recovery of these escrow accounts cannot be determined and has therefore disclosed the escrow accounts as a contingent asset.

As at 31 August 2021 and 28 February 2021, the Company had the following contingent assets held in escrow accounts which had not been recognised as assets of the Company:

Amount in Escrow 31.8.2021 28.2.2021 US$'000 US$'000 Triwater Holdings 309 309 Xpress Logistics (AKA Priority Express) 19 19 328 328

During the period ended 31 August 2021, proceeds of $nil (31 August 2020: $801,000) were realised and recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

22. Subsequent Events

These Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board on 10 November 2021. Events subsequent to the period end 31 August 2021 have been evaluated until this date.

On 7 October 2021, the Company announced that it had agreed with its existing senior lenders to borrow a further amount of $16.0 million under its Senior Debt Facility. Following the increase, the total amount outstanding under the Senior Debt Facility as at 31 October 2021 is approx. $52.6 million (including accrued interest).

Post period-end, the Company received $3.7 million from the realisation of its portfolio company Igloo. The proceeds represent an approx. $3.4 million write up on the $0.3 million valuation at period end. The Directors have assessed that this is a non-adjusting post balance sheet event.

Post period-end, the Company received a $2.2 million distribution from EuroMicrocap Fund 2010, L.P. ("EMC 2010"), relating to deferred income from the realisation, in 2017, of EMC 2010's investment in Factor Energia. The Company continues to hold an interest in Factor Energia through its investment in JZI Fund III.

