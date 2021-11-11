The town of Marble Bar in Western Australia's remote East Pilbara region is famed for at one time recording 100 consecutive days of temperatures exceeding 37 C. So it's no wonder the town's residents have excess solar and nowhere to put it. That is, until now, thanks to the installation of a battery energy storage system beside the town's centralized solar farm.From pv magazine Australia With the moniker of "Australia's hottest town," Marble Bar in Western Australia's remote East Pilbara region is famed for at one time recording 100 consecutive days of temperatures over 37 C. Obviously, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...