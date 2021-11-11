DC Solar Co-owner Jeff Carpoff has been sentenced to 30 years in U.S. prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, in what the Department of Justice has described as "the largest criminal fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California."From pv magazine USA Jeff Carpoff, a co-owner of DC Solar, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a Ponzi scheme that pulled in more than $900 million, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez. According to court documents ...

