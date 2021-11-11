Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma auf den microRNA-Spuren von Abivax und ABX464?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1741,19209:48
1,1731,19009:48
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2021 | 08:08
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces ABC Project Technical Report Filing

ABC PROJECT, CÔTE D'IVOIRE

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) Centamin plc is pleased to announce that it has filed the?NI43-101?Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Kona Gold Deposit Mineral Resource update announced on 23 September 2021. The Kona license is one of three prospective licenses spanning 90km within the ABC Project in western Cote d'Ivoire.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The press release in relation to the ABC Mineral Resource update is available on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.centamin.com/media/2436/cey-rns_cme_geology-announcement_final_220921.pdf

FOR MORE INFORMATION, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan

Bobby Morse /James Husband /Ariadna Peretz

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672282/Centamin-PLC-Announces-ABC-Project-Technical-Report-Filing

CENTAMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.