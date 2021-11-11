

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 36.8 billion yen or 70.0% to 15.7 billion yen partly owing to impairment losses on domestic land of 9.5 billion yen.



Operating profit decreased by 39.3% year-on-year to 44.6 billion yen, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices in addition to production decrease.



Quarterly net sales decreased by 2.0% to 828.2 billion yen from the prior year, mainly owing to production decrease due to parts shortage including semiconductors and the impact of the COVID-19.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company cut its net sales outlook. However, despite expected decrease in production, operating profit is kept unchanged from the previous forecasts, taking into account the depreciation of Yen and cost reduction efforts.



The company still expects annual profit to owners of parent to be 150.0 billion yen, operating profit of 170.0 billion yen.



The company now expects annual net sales to be 3.20 trillion yen, down 200.0 billion yen from the previous forecast.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUZUKI MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de