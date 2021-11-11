- (PLX AI) - Vitesco Q3 revenue EUR 1.9 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.92 billion.
- • Q3 adj. EBIT EUR 22.8 million vs. estimate EUR 16 million
- • Q3 order intake EUR 2.6 billion
- • Outlook for the full year 2021: Group revenues of EUR 8.2-8.4 billion (2020: EUR 8.0 billion)
- • Adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 1.5 to 1.7 percent
- • Free cash flow expected to be between EUR 70-120 million
- • Vitesco Technologies expects the market environment to remain challenging in the fourth quarter
- • Persistent semiconductor supply shortages will continue to result in higher material and logistics costs
- • Missing parts may also lead to short-term demand adjustments and production standstills
- • Against this backdrop, the global automotive market is unlikely to reach the sales levels of the fourth quarter 2020, the company said
