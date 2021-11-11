- (PLX AI) - Garo Q3 revenue SEK 293.9 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 16.5%
- • Q3 net income SEK 39.4 million
|Garo Q3 EBIT SEK 48.5 Million
|08:36
|GARO: INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2021
|04.11.
|GARO will publish its report for the third quarter 2021 at 08.30 CEST on Thursday, November 11.
|15.10.
|GARO: Nomination Committee appointed ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
|12.08.
|Garo Q2 EBIT SEK 55.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 43 Million
|(PLX AI) - Garo Q2 revenue SEK 341.2 million vs. estimate SEK 295 million.• Q2 EBIT margin 16.1%• Q2 net income SEK 42.6 million
