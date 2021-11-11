- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,250
|22,290
|10:02
|22,255
|22,285
|10:02
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|Equinor Price Target Raised to NOK 270 from NOK 245 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
► Artikel lesen
|07:53
|Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 2q21
|From 11 November 2021, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.18.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
|Mi
|Equinor assembling supplier team for Barents Sea project
|Mi
|Equinor plans $8.8B development of Wisting oilfield in Barents Sea
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|EQUINOR ASA
|-
|-