- (PLX AI) - Leroy Seafood shares are likely to fall today after earnings missed expectations, analysts said.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT was NOK 579 million, below consensus of NOK 667 million, even as revenue topped estimates
- • The miss was driven by negative deviations in all segments, Carnegie said
- • The harvest volume guidance for next year was also 5% below consensus: Carnegie
- • Farming is soft, while costs in the North region are higher than previously guided, SEB said
