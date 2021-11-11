News summary:

Operators need a cost-effective way to increase wavelength capacity while also supporting lower-speed services

ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 boosts fiber utilization by enabling service grooming into 400G waves in aggregation and metro networks

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 solution to help network operators significantly reduce metro costs. The OTN-based technology enables client services to be groomed into 400Gbit/s wavelengths, maximizing fiber capacity and supporting cost-efficient coherent networks. The latest member of the FSP 3000 OpenFabric Series combines open 400Gbit/s pluggable coherent technology with OTN switching on a blade, increasing wavelength efficiency. The open switchponder card can be added to any network without requiring additional adaptors. Specifically engineered for the 400Gbit/s era, the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200features 1200Gbit/s interface capacity and supports Ethernet and OTN services from 10Gbit/s to 400Gbit/s.

ADVA's FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 is an open switchponder that will help operators drive down costs and maximize fiber capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The strain on today's transport infrastructure is growing like never before. Today's operators need new solutions that can meet rapidly rising data demand while also driving down costs. That's why we've developed our FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200. It offers a simple way to dramatically increase fiber efficiency by supporting lower-speed service grooming at the network edge. By deploying OpenFabric1200 in ring or hub-and-spoke topologies, operators can significantly reduce switching and cross-connect requirements in the core," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "What's more, our open Terabit-scale switchponder solution can be easily added to any network."

The new technology is part of the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric Series, a family of switchponders built for maximum openness, flexibility and scale. The OpenFabric1200 offers OTN switching with the benefits of open CFP2 pluggable coherent interfaces. With Terabit capacity, the new card is the ideal tool for leveraging more value from deployed metro infrastructure and upgrading legacy networks to the latest coherent pluggable technology. The FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 can work in multiple operation modes: ADM on a blade, DWDM muxponders, or OTN cross-connect. What's more, thanks to its open design, client services can be connected directly or via standard OTN-based transponders without the need for any adapters.

"Our FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 will be a key tool in tackling skyrocketing bandwidth demand while supporting existing low-speed services. The technology takes our OpenFabric concept to the next level, enabling traffic grooming at the edge where it's most efficient and delivering 1.2Tbit/s interface capacity. It offers the power to adapt to changing traffic demands without a hardware upgrade while simplifying operations and enabling network operators to scale as and when needed," commented Cornelius Fürst, director, product line management, ADVA. "Our FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 is the flexible OTN solution that's about to switch things up. For metro network operators, our new switchponder opens the door to the benefits of disaggregated environments and the latest pluggable coherent 400Gbit/s technology."

Watch this video for more information on the FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200: https://youtu.be/ti101PI1fxw.

Further details are also available in these slides: https://adva.li/fsp-3000-openfabric1200-slides.

A supporting solution brief can be downloaded here: https://adva.li/fsp-3000-openfabric-series-solution-brief.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

