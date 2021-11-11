Cantargia AB: Cantargia publishes interim report for third quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for the period January until September 2021 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the third quarter

New positive interim data on treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANFOUR study were presented at the ESMO conference; next steps were initiated for expansion of the clinical development of nadunolimab and platinum-based chemotherapy in non-squamous NSCLC.

The CIRIFOUR study was fully recruited; next steps were also initiated for expansion in non-squamous NSCLC evaluating nadunolimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Patient recruitment was completed for the extension cohort in pancreatic cancer in CANFOUR and nadunolimab was granted orphan drug status by the FDA for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The first patient was treated in CAPAFOUR, approval was obtained to start the CESTAFOUR study and an application to start the TRIFOUR study was submitted and approved by the Spanish authorities.

Preclinical data were presented demonstrating the benefits of nadunolimab's mechanism of action over blockade of IL-1ß alone.

The opposition against one of Cantargia's European patents was rejected by the European Patent Office.

Significant events after the end of the period

Nadunolimab received a positive opinion from the EMA on orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The first patient was treated in CESTAFOUR.

Progress in the manufacturing process development for CAN10 was reported and start of the first clinical study for CAN10 was adjusted to Q3 2022.

Financial information

January - September 2021

Net sales, SEK 0 (0) million

(0) million Operating loss, SEK -264.5 (-117.5) million

(-117.5) million Loss after tax SEK -262.3 (-116.6) million

(-116.6) million Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -2.62 (-1.33)

(-1.33) Equity/assets ratio, 91 (93) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 335.9 (282.0) million

(282.0) million Short-term investments, SEK 312.0 (135.0) million

Third quarter 2021

Net sales, SEK 0 (0)

(0) Operating loss, SEK -104.7 (-39.9) million

(-39.9) million Loss after tax, SEK -103.8 (-39.6) million

(-39.6) million Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -1.04 (-0.43)

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

