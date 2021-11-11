PPG Architectural Coatings Partners with BIMsmith to Provide New BIM Resources for Architects and Designers

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPG Architectural Coatings today announced the availability of a new comprehensive library of Building Information Modeling (BIM) materials for its Johnstone's Trade, GORI, and PPG Protective Coatings products through a new partnership with BIMsmith, a leading product research platform for architects and designers.

The partnership involves the creation of data-rich digital materials that enable designers to visualise and render photorealistic colours of Johnstone's Trade, GORI, and PPG Protective Coatings in Autodesk Revit and other leading architectural design applications.

As part of the partnership, products from PPG Architectural Coatings are also now available to architects and designers around the world on BIMsmith Market, the leading cloud platform for building product research.

The new PPG BIM materials are also now available on a new PPG specifier website. From BIM material files and environmental product declarations to Green Building guidance and the latest news & insights from PPG, the new PPG specifier site provides easy access to essential information and tools to support designers through the specification process.

"We are really pleased to expand our partnership with BIMsmith into the UK to provide high quality BIM product data & colour visualisation for Johnstone's Trade, GORI and PPG paints. This is another step forward in making life easier for Architects & Designers to seamlessly incorporate PPG into the design process," said Tony Walker, Specification Controller at PPG Architectural Coatings EMEA UK.

"Using paint in full colour within a BIM environment is an exciting innovative ability for the Architecture and Design community," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We are proud to partner with an innovator like PPG to bring this workflow to the UK market."

PPG BIM materials can be downloaded for free at bimsmith.com/JohnstonesTrade. For more information about PPG's full line of coatings, visit https://ppgac.co.uk/services/bim-material-library.

About PPG Architectural Coatings

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing industry professionals' true needs. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com.

Contact: Antony Fuller

Managing Director, BIMsmith

afuller@anguleris.com