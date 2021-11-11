- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank has up to 70% upside in a bull case scenario, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, upgrading the German bank to overweight from equal weight.
- • Price target raised to EUR 8.90 from EUR 7.60
- • With the restructuring currently taking place, Commerzbank's revenue outlook is markedly better, also benefitting from rate hikes in Poland, the analysts said
- • While the bank lagged peers by 20% this year, there is a re-rating potential and a short-term opportunity, Morgan Stanley said
