Highlights from the Denise Zone include:
- 8.25 g/t Au over 44.80 m, including 602.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m, at a vertical depth of ~230 m in hole PE-21-337;
- 1.22 g/t Au over 64.75 m, including 10.96 g/t Au over 3.55 m, at a vertical depth of ~200 m in hole PE-21-305;
- 2.38 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 260 m in hole PE-21-291;
- 1.36 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 335 m in hole PE-21-311;
- 1.55 g/t Au over 8.50 m at a vertical depth of 230 m in hole PE-21-285;
- 1.41 g/t Au over 9.00 m at a vertical depth of 340 m in hole PE-21-382;
- 2.01 g/t Au over 6.50 m at a vertical depth of 290 m in hole PE-21-369;
- 2.65 g/t Au over 9.90 m at a vertical depth of 40 m in hole PE-21-368;
- 1.50 g/t Au over 19.70 m at a vertical depth of ~30 m in hole PE-21-364; and
- 0.76 g/t Au over 37.55 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m in hole PE-21-374.
MONTREAL, CANADA - November 11, 2021 - Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSX-V: AMX, FRA: MX0, OTCQX: AMXEF) is pleased to announce a total of 36 drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.
Today's results are focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone as the Company works towards its maiden resource on the Perron Project. A complete list of results is available in Table 1 and presented in Figure 2. In addition to the results detailed below, Amex is awaiting results on over 9,500 samples at three labs from holes targeting the HGZ, Denise, QF Zone, and Grey Cat Zone, as well as regional exploration drilling.
Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "We are very pleased to see Denise growing as this Zone has the potential to add meaningful near surface ounces to the overall gold resource at Perron. Today's results indicate that Denise is a system that exhibits both low-grade bulk tonnage and higher-grade vein type tendencies. This will provide optionality for future potential mining scenarios."
Trottier continued, "One of the major near-term goals of our coming winter drilling season is to test the expansion potential of Denise to the East along strike for at least a kilometre. Last year in July we reported in holes PE-21-262, 270, 273, and 277, all of which expand the Denise Zone eastward and even to the east of a cross-cutting late diabase dyke. There has been very little drilling to the east, as shown in Figure 1, due to better access in winter and permitting requirements. Having already intercepted gold along this trend we view this as a top priority for the coming drilling."
Table 1: Assay results from the Denise Zone at Perron
