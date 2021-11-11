Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Signs Distribution Agreement with Largest Online Vegan Marketplace, Vejii Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a distribution agreement with Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("Vejii"). Blender Bites' full product line will be available through Vejii's e-commerce marketplace in Canada, ca.shopvejii.com, an online marketplace for vegan and plant-based products.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., and with a mission "To move the world forward, one purchase at a time", Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., is committed to making plant-based food more accessible, providing consumers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place, while also supporting plant-based food producers, especially small businesses.

Vejii's innovative e-commerce platform incorporates machine learning, artificial intelligence, smart lists, targeted product recommendations, and proprietary technology to provide an enhanced shopping experience to its customers. In late 2020 Vejii launched an online marketplace in the US and quickly established itself as the largest online vegan marketplace in the U.S. In April 2021, Vejii launched its Canadian platform, offering its thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products to Canadian consumers.

It is estimated that in Canada there are close to 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans, with the majority of these populations located in British Columbia. It is also estimated that 36.53% of Canadians are considering changes to their daily diets in an effort to reduce their meat consumption.

As of August 16, 2021, Vejii, through its Canadian e-commerce marketplace platform, launched delivery services across British Columbia's Lower Mainland, offering its online customers in Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Surrey, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Delta, North Vancouver, Richmond, Vancouver, and West Vancouver with same day direct-to-door delivery.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vejii and making our full line of plant-based vegan smoothie products available to all Canadians through their innovative e-commerce platform," stated Chelsie Hodge, CEO of Blender Bites.

"Online grocery shopping is one of the fastest growing e-commerce segments and placing our products with Vejii, the largest online vegan marketplace, just makes sense. Sharing 'online shelf space' with leading vegan CPG companies such as Beyond Meat, Gardein, Daiya and So Delicious, is a tremendous accomplishment, and we look forward to having our products in many more Canadian households."

Following a successful launch on Vejii's e-commerce marketplace in Canada, the Company anticipates exploring a launch on Vejii's US-based e-commerce marketplace.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods Market, and select Ontario club stores.

