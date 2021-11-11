- (PLX AI) - Hafnia to acquire all outstanding shares in Chemical Tankers Inc.
- • CTI's shareholders will receive shares in Hafnia representing 21.5% of the outstanding shares in the combined entity
- • Hafnia taking over control of CTI's fleet of 32 modern and fuel-efficient IMO II product/chemical tankers
- • Following the Transaction, and based on the current shareholding in CTI, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management will hold 20.4% of the shares in the combined entity
- • Following the Transaction, Hafnia will operate a fleet of 233 product and chemical tankers, making it the world's largest operator in the product and chemical tanker segment
