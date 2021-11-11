

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC posted a headline loss before tax and non-underlying items of 55 million pounds for the year ended 31 August 2021, reflecting global travel restrictions. Total Group revenue was down 13% compared to last year which included six months pre-pandemic. The Group said it is well positioned to return to meaningful profit in 2022.



For the fiscal year, loss before tax narrowed to 116 million pounds from a loss of 280 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 62.6 pence compared to a loss of 199.2 pence.



Headline loss before tax and non-underlying items was 55 million pounds compared to a loss of 69 million pounds, previous year. Including non-underlying items, headline Group loss before tax was 104 million pounds compared to a loss of 226 million pounds.



Before non-underlying items, loss per share was 22.1 pence compared to a loss of 43.3 pence. Before non-underlying items, headline loss per share was 23.7 pence compared to a loss of 44.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 886 million pounds compared to 1.02 billion pounds, prior year.



The Board said it will not be paying a dividend in respect of the fiscal year ending 31 August 2021.



