11.11.2021 | 09:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Fabege AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (415/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Fabege AB
with effect from 2021-11-12. Last day of trading is set to 2021-11-26,
2022-01-12, 2022-02-14. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable
Commercial Paper. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026194
