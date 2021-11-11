Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021
WKN: A2DSBF ISIN: SE0009973357 Ticker-Symbol: 5LH 
Frankfurt
11.11.21
08:03 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,001
-0,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.11.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Guard Therapeutics International AB (584/21)

With effect from November 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Guard
Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue up until and including November 24, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GUARD TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083868              
Order book ID:  240846                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Guard
Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GUARD BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083876              
Order book ID:  240847                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
