Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Guard Therapeutics International AB (584/21)

With effect from November 15, 2021, the subscription rights in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 24, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GUARD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083868 Order book ID: 240846 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 15, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GUARD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083876 Order book ID: 240847 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB