Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alligator Bioscience AB (219/21)

With effect from November 12, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ATORX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083074 Order book ID: 240811 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 12, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ATORX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083082 Order book ID: 240812 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB