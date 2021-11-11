Anzeige
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 
Stuttgart
11.11.21
08:01 Uhr
0,215 Euro
+0,002
+0,70 %
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alligator Bioscience AB (219/21)

With effect from November 12, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 23, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ATORX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083074              
Order book ID:  240811                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 12, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Alligator
Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ATORX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083082              
Order book ID:  240812                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
