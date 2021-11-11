Orion Oyj: Orion Research Foundation grants 991,910 euros for research in 2022

Orion Research Foundation grants 991,910 euros for research in 2022

Orion Research Foundation sr is distributing EUR 991,910 in research grants based on applications for 2022. Orion Reaserch Foundation awards grants of max EUR 50,000 for 19 researchers for postdoctoral research and max EUR 5,000 for 64 young researchers for doctoral dissertation work

Orion Research Foundation sr is annually distributing its return on investment and donations from Orion Corporation as grants for young researchers for doctoral dissertation work and postdoctoral research. In the last few years the Research Foundation has been distributing annual grants based on applications for the total sum of MEUR 1 for research in medicine, veterinary medicine, pharmacy and related sciences, such as chemistry and physics.

Grants for 2022

Grants for postdoctoral research, EUR25,000 - 50,000 euros

Ampuja Minna Ebba Eerika, FT, University of Helsinki, Investigating genetic causes of congenital heart defect using patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells, 25.000 €

Anttila Jenni Emilia, Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Glymphatic brain delivery of CDNF to combat neurodegenerative diseases, 25.000 €

Barsby Tom, Research Scientist, University of Helsinki, Stem Cells and Metabolism Research Program, Understanding the Metabolic Network of Stem Cell-Derived Islets: Diabetes, Development and Dysfunction, 31.000 €

Elkhwanky Mahmoud SobhyZaky, Researcher, University of Oulu, Elucidation of the cellular/molecular mechanisms mediating the impaired Glucagon secretion during the life-threatening hypoglycemia of type 1 diabetes, 45.000 €

Gogulski Juha Daniel, LL, LT, University of Helsinki, HUS / Helsingin yliopisto, Developing a closed-loop TMS-EEG platform for rTMS treatment in major depression, 50.000 €

Harjula Sanna-Kaisa Emilia, Filosofian tohtori, Tampere University, Isännän perimän vaikutus tuberkuloosin taudinkulkuun, 25.000 €

Iso-Markku Paula Helinä, Erikoislääkäri, LT, University of Helsinki, Helsingin yliopisto & HUS Diagnostiikka, The role of physical activity in cognitive aging - longitudinal twin study on the relationships between physical activity, cognitive functioning and biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease, 50.000 €

Kartasalo Kimmo Juhani, TT, Karolinska Institutet, Tekoälypohjainen robusti ja skaalautuva laskennallinen patologia, 50.000 €

Leigh Robert Scott, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio Campus, A.I. Virtanen Institute for Molecular Sciences, Transcriptional remodeling as a therapeutic target in atrial fibrillation, 45.000 €

Lilja Johanna Tiina Karoliina, FT, University of Lausanne (UNIL), Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (LICR), Exploring the mechanisms of non-small cell lung cancer dissemination to the brain, 50.000 €

Luukkonen Panu Kalervo, LT, dosentti, University of Helsinki, Hepatic Mitochondrial Metabolism in Human Fatty Liver Disease, 50.000 €

Malani Disha, Scientist, University of Helsinki, Functional identification of chronic lymphoid leukemia drug response and resistance, 25.000 €

Melin Johanna Maria, Synnytysten ja naistentautien erikoislääkäri, University of Helsinki, Redefining diagnostic criteria and management of polycystic ovary syndrome, 25.000 €

Pant Shishir, Researcher, University of Helsinki, Mechanism of persistence, minimal residual disease, and mutation in acquired drug resistance in a prototypical targeted cancer therapy, 45.000 €

Ruotsalainen Anna-Kaisa, FT, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio Campus, A.I. Virtanen instituutti, Therapeutic potential of circular RNAs in coronary artery disease, 25.000 €

Salminen Liina Tuulia, Lääketieteen tohtori, University of Turku, Comprehensive analysis of the tumor ecosystem and adjacent normal tissue cancerization for predicting response to BCG immunotherapy in bladder cancer, 43.400 €

Sliz Eeva Pauliina, FT, University of Oulu, Ihmisen aineenvaihdunnan multiomiikkatutkimus kardiometabolisten sairauksien ymmärtämiseksi ja ennaltaehkäisemiseksi, 47.510 €

Soininen Sonja Pauliina, Lääketieteen tohtori, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio Campus, Seerumin D-vitamiinipitoisuuden yhteys luuntiheyteen ja valtimotautien riskitekijöihin sekä luuntiheyttä selittävät tekijät lapsilla ja nuorilla, 30.000 €

TeinoIndrek, Researcher, University of Helsinki, Institute of Biotechnology, Methylation of mRNA at adenosine N6 supports dopamine neuron survival - new pathway and small-molecule compounds for Parkinson's disease therapy, 25.000 €

Grants for doctoral dissertation work 3 000 - 5 000 euros

In addition, Orion Research Foundation has awarded EUR 3,000 - 5,000 for 64 researchers for doctoral dissertation work. These grants are in total EUR 280,000.

Orion Research Foundation sr

For further information:

Anu Imppola

Manager, Orion Research Foundation sr

+358 (0)10 426 3803

anu.imppola(at)orion.fi



Publisher

Orion Research Foundation sr

Orion Research Foundation's Grants for 2022