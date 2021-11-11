- (PLX AI) - Calliditas shares fell 9% after SEB cut the stock to hold from buy, turning more cautious.
- • Price target cut to SEK 75 from SEK 145
- • An unfavorable distribution deal, a poorly timed capital raise, and the decisions of both the FDA and EMA to assess Nefecon in a standard review, instead of the earlier Priority/Accelerated review have flipped our previously optimistic view to one of caution, SEB said
- • Now there is significant risk across a range of issues: SEB
