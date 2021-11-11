

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) said its board remains confident that the Group will show solid progress in 2021. The company's expectations for the full year remains unchanged and in line with market consensus.



For the nine months to the end of September, order intake growth was strong at 13 percent or organic 9 per cent with revenue growth of 7 per cent (organic 5 per cent). Once again, 5G continues to be a strong driver of growth in demand across our solution portfolio.



