Wondershare, one of the leaders in software development, has always made innovation their number one priority. In the constant dedication to improving their products year after year, they've succeeded in creating a software suite that keeps getting better and better, in turn, making users' lives easier.

"In line with the release of Apple's new iOS 15 mobile operating system, Wondershare has updated our line of products so that they are compatible with the new OS said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare.

AI in "Live Text" helps video creators on FilmoraGo automatically translate text on camera

One of iOS 15's new features, dubbed "Live Text" by Apple, transcribes text from the camera in the real world. It utilizes artificial intelligence text recognition to translate words in images and photos into text. This feature works hand in hand with the popular Wondershare video editing app, FilmoraGo, as users can easily use Live Text while recording with their iPhones to seamlessly look up words instead of having to search manually. In addition to Live Text, software improvements have been made to Photos and the built-in camera, taking a step further into the era of using mobile phones to create professional videos.

Easily move pictures and text across apps such as Photos and EdrawMind with "Cross-App Drag and Drop"

With every improvement that we're afforded on our mobile phones, it becomes easier and more efficient to do more on these little, portable devices that we take with us everywhere. iOS 15's new Cross-App Drag and Drop feature allows users to drag pictures and text from one app to another, which will work seamlessly with Wondershare EdrawMind, a full-featured collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool. EdrawMind helps users create in-depth, visually appealing presentations in minutes, enabling users to draw mind maps, add colors and images, and turn these into dynamic slideshows.

Another popular Wondershare app, PDFelement goes hand-in-hand with EdrawMind to maximize efficiency-it's the easiest way to manage PDFs across desktops, mobile, and web. PDFelement is a PDF editor, form creator, annotator, and converter, so users can create great looking documents, jot down notes, scan text, sign and fill out forms, and more.

Dr.Fone's backup and recovery capabilities makes upgrading worry-free

A new OS update isn't complete without Wondershare Dr.Fone, the complete mobile device solution for iOS and Android devices. In the event that an update goes wrong, Dr.Fone can easily help recover data in addition to various other features such as phone transfer, WhatsApp Transfer, phone backup, system repair, and data eraser.

MobileTrans, which helps users transfer data from one phone to another (including between iOS and Android devices) can also help transfer contacts, photos, apps, songs, messages, and more with the click of a button.

Whatever your creative or utility needs, Wondershare has an app to make your task simpler, easier, and more efficient. To learn more about Wondershare's suite of mobile products, visit the website.

