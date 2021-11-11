Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded in Germany, opening a new office in Frankfurt. The company already has offices in Cologne and Munich.

"BHSI is committed to building long-term relationships by providing sustainable technical underwriting solutions and excellent service," said Andreas Krause, Country Manager, Germany. "Being close to our customers in the important financial center of Frankfurt will advance these efforts and is especially important now, with our team and our insurance portfolio growing so substantially in Germany."

Underwriters from across all product lines, including property, casualty, and executive professional lines, as well as BHSI risk engineers, will be based in Frankfurt. The new office is located at:

Oper46

Bockenheimer Anlage 46

60322 Frankfurt am Main

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

