- (PLX AI) - Ørsted and BASF sign a 25-year offshore wind power purchase agreement in Germany
- • BASF will offtake the output of 186 megawatts from Ørsted's planned Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
- • Company says it is the longest CPPA for offshore wind ever announced
- • The offshore wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 900 megawatts and go into full commercial operation in 2025
- • Ørsted has recently secured planning approval from the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency
