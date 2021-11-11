New enzyme product NuCLEANase allows for the degradation of all types of DNA/RNA

Efficient, robust and economical solution for industrial processes in the food, feed, and consumer care industry

Enormous sales potential, as several billion-dollar markets can be addressed

c-LEcta, a global biotechnology company with technology leadership in enzyme engineering and bioprocess development, is launching a newly developed enzyme product. NuCLEANase is a highly active endonuclease that degrades all forms of DNA and RNA. This results in a wide range of applications in the food, feed and consumer care industries, with correspondingly high market potential. c-LEcta is thus once again demonstrating its ability to bring high-quality enzyme products to the market.

NuCLEANase is a specially optimized enzyme preparation that cleaves all types of DNA. It can be used to remove DNA residues from products manufactured with the help of microorganisms: These include enzymes for the food and feed industries, but also vitamins and amino acids, for example. Based on its proprietary technology platform ENESYZ, c-LEcta offers this nuclease in industrial quantities, high quality and at affordable prices for all customers for the first time. NuCLEANase supports any process requiring the removal of DNA and RNA, making it a reliable tool for various groups of customers.

"Our strategy of focusing on the development of our own products has proven successful in recent years," emphasizes Dr. Marc Struhalla, founder and CEO of the company. "Following the successes of the Plug Play Biocatsand the DENARASEproduct family, we are now adding another attractive product to our range with NuCLEANase, for which we ourselves are responsible for marketing and sales. NuCLEANase is another example of the performance of our technology platform ENESYZ."

Dr. Biljana Mitrova, Business Development, adds: "We see great potential for our new enzyme product NuCLEANase. NuCLEANase is the perfect tool to support any process in industry where the efficient removal of. nucleic acids' residues, is required, or if an increase in the amount of nucleotides is desired. In yeast products, for example: Yeasts contain many valuable nutrients, but also nucleic acids, which can indirectly promote gout and kidney stones. NuCLEANase breaks them down so they can be removed easily." There are other applications, as well: In yeast flavorings, the degraded nucleic acids improve the flavor profile in small quantities; in larger quantities, they are used in animal feed as health-promoting additives.

NuCLEANase also enables the removal of stubborn biofilms, i.e., films that settle on surfaces like plaque. After treatment with NuCLEANase, the tough coatings come off more easily and can be removed efficiently. Biofilms are problematic, for example, in the food industry or in the medical environment, but they also occur on human teeth and skin, so it is expected that NuCLEANase can also be used to advantage in personal care and cosmetic products.

All information about the product is available at www.nucleanase.com.

About c-LEcta

c-LEcta is a world-leading biotechnology company with a focus on enzyme engineering and application in regulated markets like the food and pharma industries. The company is based in Leipzig, Germany, and has established itself as a leading player in the realization of high-value biotech products, either in the form of in-house developments or in close cooperation with industry. The company currently employs more than 100 people.

c-LEcta delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes which open new markets and allow for better penetration of existing markets. The company is characterized by fast and efficient development of best-in-class biotech solutions and a rapid and successful market introduction and commercialization of the resulting products. This enables c-LEcta to leverage the unique potential of its core technologies. c-LEcta has a proven track record of more than ten successfully commercialized high-value industrial biotech products.

