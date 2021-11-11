Anzeige
WKN: 884780 ISIN: SE0000108847 
München
11.11.21
08:09 Uhr
51,40 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Lundbergföretagen AB, LE (220/21)

Lundbergföretagen AB, LE will have as from November 12, 2021 a new industry
classification. Please see details below. 

Lundbergföretagen AB, LE:

Instrument details:

Short Name:   LUND B   
ISIN Code:   SE0000108847
Order Book ID: 1012    



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
Super sector code: 3020 Financial Services



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
