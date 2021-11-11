Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Lundbergföretagen AB, LE (220/21)

Lundbergföretagen AB, LE will have as from November 12, 2021 a new industry classification. Please see details below. Lundbergföretagen AB, LE: Instrument details: Short Name: LUND B ISIN Code: SE0000108847 Order Book ID: 1012 ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials Super sector code: 3020 Financial Services For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB