

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices increased further in October, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.



The producer price index increased 16.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 15.2 percent rise in September.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 9.0 percent annually in October, following a 8.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 20.7 percent annually in October. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 13.7 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rise 1.3 percent in October, following a 1.5 percent gain in the prior month.



Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 8.2 percent yearly in October, following a 6.4 percent increase in September.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 1.7 percent in October.



