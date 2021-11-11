

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday amid renewed concerns about rising inflation and fears the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.



The benchmark DAX was down 35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,033 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Aareal Bank rallied 2 percent after increasing its consolidated operating profit for the third quarter.



Industrial services giant Bilfinger declined 1.7 percent after appointing its new CEO.



SGL Carbon surged 4.6 percent as it reported improved earnings in the 9-month period on higher sales.



Delivery Hero advanced 1.4 percent. The online food-delivery service reported that its third-quarter total segment revenues climbed 89 percent.



Utility RWE rose over 1 percent after its adjusted net income for the nine-month of fiscal year 2021 rose to 1.03 billion euros from 794 million euros last year.



