DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP

DEALING DATE: 10/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 74.8321

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27973

CODE: TPHG

ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 126555 EQS News ID: 1248276 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

