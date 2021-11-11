- (PLX AI) - Vestas cooperation agreement with Maersk will reduce the wind turbine maker's EBIT margin risk, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- • Vestas announced yesterday a strategic partnership with Maersk on all containerised transport, securing direct access to container capacity at a fixed price
- • This partnership will give Vestas more visibility over costs, Kepler said
- • The main reason for the negative margin outlook this year was increased transportation costs, in addition to delayed projects, Kepler said
- • The broker rates Vestas buy, with price target DKK 275
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de