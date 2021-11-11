Former Head of Products Investments, Yes Securities to guide company's continued expansion

Bridgeweave, a London based fintech announced the addition of Gopinath Natarajan to its management team as Director, Solutions for Asia. Gopinath joins Bridgeweave following two years with Yes Securities, where he was responsible for Product Investment Portfolios that spread across tech-led and traditional offerings. He managed a 50+ team across digital product initiatives, private clients, product marketing, advisory and alternatives.

He has a long career in the wealth and investments industry, including running the AMC business at IIFL and heading the non-discretionary portfolio business at Kotak Securities.

As Solutions head for a strategic market like Asia, Gopinath will bring in key partners for the company's continued growth focusing on the right-fit solutions for partners and their clients to build scale.

Bruce Keith, CEO of Bridgeweave "India specifically and Asia generally are very strategic markets for us. We have been building our team to meet the explosive demands of these markets and I am delighted that Gopinath is joining us. We share a similar view of the market opportunity and his experience and network will be key in building and delivering partnerships across the wealth and investments eco-system."

"Bridgeweave is the future of democratizing institutional quality AI and machine learning models that can very simply be used by a retail investor, asset managers and advisors alike for making easy financial investment decisions" said Gopinath. "I'm excited and privileged to be joining a company at the forefront of transforming the wealth enablement space using cutting edge AI."

About Bridgeweave:

Based in London, Bridgeweave was founded by Akshaya Bhargava, the former Global CEO of Barclays PLC Wealth and Investment Management. The premise that AI is a transformational technology that can empower the new breed of retail investors. Using big data, quantitative algorithms and machine learning models along with its behavioural personalisation engine, Bridgeweave aims to provide investment insights available that were hitherto only to institutions.

For more information, log on to www.bridgeweave.com

