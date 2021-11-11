- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy says Swedish Prosecution Authority brings charges in relation to Company's past operations in Sudan.
- • Lundin Energy says criminal charges brought against Chairman Ian H. Lundin
- • Lundin Energy says indictment states that Ian H. Lundin is accused of complicity in crime against international law in relation to past operations in Sudan from 1999-2003
- • Following the bringing of charges, Ian H. Lundin has chosen not to stand for re-election as Chairman of the Board at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting
- • Lundin denies charges, will contest them at trial
